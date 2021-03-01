Schools in the Grand Valley continue to keep COVID-19 in check, and the first interview for School District 51’s possible future superintendent begins this week.
According to the District 51 data dashboard, active quarantines in schools and confirmed active COVID-19 cases dropped week-to-date.
“We are proud of how our students, staff, and community have adapted to the guidelines of wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands, and limiting school visitors,” Superintendent Diana Sirko wrote in her weekly letter to the district community.
There were 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students on Feb. 25, the most recent data available. That mark is 19 fewer from Feb. 18.
The number of active quarantines also dropped from 241 to 147, according to the data.
Juniper Ridge Community School, a charter school at 615 Community Lane, has 7% of its 355 students quarantined. That’s the highest rate in the district.
Staff quarantines have increased to 31 — seven more than Feb. 18.
And 14 staff members are confirmed positive, four more than on Feb. 18.
Last week, Brian Hill, assistant superintendent for District 51, said that if staff choose to take a COVID-19 vaccine, then the number of quarantines could be reduced.
No school has gone to remote learning as of press time.
Now that Mesa County has moved to yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the Board of Education will once again hold its meetings in person.
On Tuesday, they are expected to discuss a number of topics including online learning. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School, at 455 N. 22nd St.
Then on Wednesday, they will interview Hill to be Sirko’s possible replacement as superintendent should she retire in June 2022.
That interview is an executive session, which is not open to the public.
Finally, Colorado Mesa University also appears to have COVID-19 under control.
Twenty-six positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week, bringing the two-week total to 48 as of Feb. 27.
The campus is still operating safely and only nine of CMU’s 174 quarantine and isolation beds are in use.