School districts, higher education and local governments will reap hundreds of millions of dollars from an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis on how to spend more than $1.6 billion the state got in federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds.
But state Senate Republicans and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton are criticizing the process the governor followed for distributing that money.
On Monday, Polis, in collaboration with Democratic leaders who control both the state House and Senate, announced allocations that will include some $500 million for K-12 education, $450 million for colleges and universities, and $275 million for local governments that didn’t receive direct CARES Act distributions.
Other distributions are designated for purposes such as certain state expenditures related to the pandemic, a fund that is expected to be distributed at least in part among local public health agencies, and emergency rental and mortgage assistance.
In a letter to state lawmakers, Polis said he is directing about $1.1 billion for costs incurred and immediate needs in the current fiscal year and $503 million to cover eligible costs through Dec. 30. About $70 million will remain unallocated and transferred to the state general fund for appropriation by the legislature.
“My Administration will be pleased to work with legislative sponsors and committees for these appropriations,” Polis wrote to lawmakers.
But Republican state senators said in a news release that the order by Polis was an abuse of power. Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said Polis “silenced the voice of the people — the legislature — by distributing the CARES Act funds without appropriation.”
Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, a member of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, said in the release, “For the Governor to announce this allocation of funds — without so much as consulting the chief budgeting body — is not only a lapse in leadership but has now eliminated the people’s voice over how their money is spent. To say that I’m disappointed would be putting it lightly. How do we build a budget around the whims of one man with no deliberative process?”
House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, in a joint news release with Polis, hailed what she referred to as an “agreement,” saying it “quickly channels over $1.6 billion directly to our school districts, universities and local governments to help them retain first responders, support our health care workforce, protect our veterans and seniors and rapidly expand contact tracing so we can safely restart our economy. Schools and universities can use it to help them prepare for the fall so parents can go back to work and we can rebuild our workforce.”
Tipton, R-Cortez, said in a release Tuesday that the order by Polis “directly contradicts what he previously told me.”
In April, Tipton wrote to Polis with concerns about a rumor that Polis planned to use all of the money to balance the state’s budget.
“He criticized me for questioning the potential use of the funds, said I did not understand how the state budget process works, and said the legislature not the governor would decide how the funds were spent,” Tipton said Tuesday. “Now he has unilaterally through an executive order decided how he would use the funds. Either the Governor has forgotten his own accounting of how the state budget process works, or his response in April was an effort to deflect and distract from the question of if he would distribute the funds to local governments for COVID-related expenses, as so many have requested.”
Asked for comment, Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said in an email, “It’s unfortunate Congressman Tipton is using this crisis to take political potshots. First, he falsely complained that the Governor wasn’t going to send the money to local governments, now after the Governor worked with legislative leaders to send the money to local governments, Tipton is complaining that the Governor is sending it to local governments.
“No one likes a complainer and that is all that Scott Tipton is becoming. At least he voted for the package and will hopefully pursue additional federal funding for the communities he represents who are hurting right now rather than complaining that the Governor is actually sending the money to Western Slope communities.”
Tipton spokesman Matt Atwood said Tipton is “ultimately happy some of the money will end up in rural communities as Congress intended since many of them have been hardest hit and did not receive direct payments through CARES. The congressman is concerned about how the process unfolded given the governor’s tone to Tipton’s inquiry last month on how the money was going to be divided and what it would be used for.”
He said Tipton “expected a more transparent process given Polis’ remarks.” Atwood said the money is to be used for immediate COVID-related expenditures, and it’s “a bit of a head scratcher” when the Polis order gives universities $450 million for purposes including student “retention and completions” while every local government under 500,000 population will be seeking a piece of $275 million.
The order by Polis says helping college students will stimulate the economy by support Colorado’s workforce.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association, said in a news release about the $500 million in K-12 money, “This one-time funding is a positive step forward in ensuring all students can succeed in school, whether they are learning in-person, at home or a combination of both. Districts were planning to make draconian budget cuts and this money will help cushion the blow to keep educators in their jobs and keep students learning.”
John Swartout, executive director of Colorado Counties Inc., said that after Polis initially indicated the allocation of the money would be a legislative prerogative, his organization began working with the Joint Budget Committee, Becker and other legislative leadership on crafting a bill.
“That’s what we were told was going to be the process,” he said.
He said Colorado Counties got good support from area lawmakers including Rankin, Sens. Kerry Donovan and Don Coram, and Rep. Julie McCluskie. Then Polis worked out a deal with Becker and Senate President Leroy Garcia, and fortunately it included some money for 59 counties that weren’t directly getting CARES money, Swartout said.
“It isn’t as much as we were working on legislatively, but I don’t control the process. I just work the process as it develops,” he said.
Regardless, he’s grateful for the strong support provided by area lawmakers.
“Their support was essential to getting funding regardless of what the process turned out to be,” Swartout said.