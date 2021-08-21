Schools reopening are driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County over the past two weeks, according to Mesa County Public Health.
Before the recent spike, which included one day that saw 72 new positive tests, cases in the county had been trending downward, according to Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch.
Busch said most of the cases of COVID-19 being reported in Mesa County are believed to be the delta variant.
Although schools are believed to be driving the rise in cases, the county isn't reporting any outbreaks in schools.
According to the Mesa County School District 51 COVID-19 data dashboard, there are currently 54 active student positive cases within the district.
Most of those cases, according to the dashboard, are among elementary school kids.
"We expected this with schools coming back and children not being able to be vaccinated," Busch said.
COVID-19 vaccines are approved for ages 12 and up.
Despite cases creeping up, hospitalizations have stayed steady between 20 and 30 in Mesa County, Busch said.
According to the Mesa County's COVID-19 data dashboard, there are currently 24 people hospitalized in Mesa County.
At the peak, Busch said, hospitalizations from COVID were in the 50s, so Public Health isn't seeing anything too alarming there.
Hospitals around here generally see more patients in the summer because of recreation accidents and other factors, Busch said.
The delta variant's emergence has not led to an increase in hospitalizations of children in Mesa County, Busch said.
There has, however, been an increase in those ages 45 and up being hospitalized for COVID-19, Busch said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment and Mesa County Public Health partnered to do a study on Mesa County when the county emerged as one of the earliest hot spots for the delta variant. The results of that study, which found that the delta variant is more contagious and leads to more severe illness, were published earlier this month.
Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the study was conducted to find out what was different about the delta variant compared to earlier strains of COVID-19.
With the delta variant, the study found infection rates were higher, some measures of severity worse and vaccines less effective (although still highly effective against delta), Herlihy said.
The study also looked at breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents of long-term care facilities, Herlihy said, and found cases in those places were being spread by unvaccinated staff.
This led the state to implement shift testing of unvaccinated employees of long-term care facilities, Herlihy said.
Herlihy said another result of the study was physicians were better able to understand that patients with the delta variant were more likely to have severe disease outcomes.
Overall, Herlihy said, the study contributed to the overall body of information available about the delta variant and by extension the work being done to understand, treat and prevent the delta variant from spreading.
Some good news regarding the pandemic, Busch said, is Mesa County has only seen 73 re-infections among more than 18,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19, so the county is seeing a higher level of immunity with people who have been vaccinated combined with people who have already had COVID-19.
Busch said it's unclear how long immunity from COVID-19 because of previous infection lasts.
The county is still seeing COVID-19 spikes, Busch said, but the trend is the spikes are getting smaller.
"Things are always subject to change with this virus, as we know," Busch said.