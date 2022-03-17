Diane Schwenke, President and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber announced her retirement this morning.
Speaking at the Chamber Board of Directors meeting Schwenke said that she will be leaving the position she has held since 1989.
Schwenke didn’t give a timeframe for her departure, only saying that it would be soon.
“It is time,” she said in a news release. “I have loved serving the local business community and Chamber members for over 30 years in this capacity but it is now time for a new leader with fresh ideas to take the helm and steer this strong organization that effectively carries out its mission of being the voice of business and promoting economic growth.”
Schwenke's leadership has been key to the chamber's growth over the years.
“I tried to talk her out of it,” said Ivan Geer, 2022 Chairman of the Board. “But in all seriousness, she has been an incredible leader and we are going to miss her.”
Geer said a succession plan for Schwenke’s replacement was adopted several years ago so there is a clear roadmap of how to proceed with a search for a new CEO.
“The process will be fair and transparent under the direction of a selection committee composed of sitting board members,” he said.
Information on how to apply will be available in the coming weeks.
When Schwenke started at the Chamber in 1989, the organization had just over 400 businesses and no money in the bank. The Chamber now has close to 800 members.
In 2021, Schwenke was recognized as the Chamber CEO of the Year by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.