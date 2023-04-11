A City Council candidate whose attorney threatened the city of Grand Junction with a lawsuit over the curing of votes in the April 4 municipal election said she’s concerned with election fairness, not the outcome of her specific race.
Diane Schwenke, former long-time head of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, trailed former Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss by 232 votes based on unofficial results released the after the election.
After the election, there is an eight-day curing period for voters whose signatures on their ballot envelopes were deemed not to match their voting records. Those people are notified and asked to verify their information.
City of Grand Junction Communications Director Sara Spaulding said Monday there are 107 ballots that can be cured. Spaulding said the deadline for those ballots to be returns in Wednesday.
However, Schwenke has taken issue with 382 ballots that were rejected outright during the election by election judges. Schwenke originally took issue with 373 ballots but the number was modified.
Ballots can be rejected because of a lack of signature or lack of complete affirmation of identity, which includes signing, dating and printing your name on the envelope.
“A mail ballot is valid and counted only if it is returned in the return envelope, the self-affirmation on the return envelope is signed and completed by the eligible elector to whom the ballot was issued,” Colorado State Statute reads.
The city of Grand Junction has said ballots missing dates and/or printed names cannot be cured as part of the curing process. Schwenke disagreed.
“At a minimum, someone who forgot to date their ballot should not be counted out of this election,” Schwenke said Monday.
Attorney Suzanne Taheri, a Republican former Deputy Secretary of State under Wayne Williams, submitted a letter to Grand Junction City Clerk Amy Phillips Saturday threatening a lawsuit if the rejected ballots weren’t included in the cure process.
“By rejecting these ballots you are interfering with the voters’ fundamental First Amendment rights and their Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection under the law. If these processes are not immediately corrected we will seek relief from the District Court,” the letter states.
Taheri said there is not a section of Colorado State Statute or Grand Junction’s municipal code that explicitly allows the city clerk to reject ballots based on missing printed names or dates on envelopes.
“As the Clerk conducting this election, you must read these statutes in favor of facilitating the right of an eligible voter to cast a ballot,” the letter states.
Schwenke said her claims are not related to the outcome of her race, which was the only one of four races that was close. According to the city of Grand Junction, results must be within .5% to trigger a recount. Based on final unofficial results of the Beilfuss-Schwenke race, the difference would have to be 85 votes or less to trigger a recount.
“This is not about the outcome of the election,” Schwenke said. “This is about process.”
The city of Grand Junction released a statement saying:
“Per C.R.S. 31-10-910.3 the City has sent 107 letters to voters that had an apparent signature discrepancy on their 2023 City election Self-Affirmation that appears on the outside of the official ballot envelope. According to the Municipal Election Code if the election judges, upon review of the voter’s signature in the Self Affirmation portion on the outside of the official ballot envelope, believe there is a discrepancy between that signature and the one on file for the voter with the state election office, the voter is sent a form by the City Clerk. On the form, the voter is asked to verify whether the voter did send in their signed ballot and asks for that validation by checking a yes box and signing their name and dating the form. The form then must be either mailed or dropped off in the City Clerk’s office. The City has sent out 107 letters for signature verification, which to have the ballots count, must be returned to the City Clerk’s office by Wednesday, April 12, 2023 no later than 5 p.m. that same day.”
“A Self-Affirmation that was not signed, dated or had the elector’s printed name will not receive a letter. As of 4.10.23 there are 382 ballots that have been rejected due to incomplete affirmation.”