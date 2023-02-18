Schwenke earns lifetime award
Diane Schwenke, the recently retired former CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, was awarded a lifetime membership from the Western Association of Chamber Executives in Sacramento, California.
The award, which is voted on by the WACE Board, is presented to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and unselfish service to the organization. Schwenke previously served as conference chairman, Chamber Academy instructor, board member and Chairman of the Board for the Association in 2009.
“It has been my pleasure and my honor to serve a mentor and educator for other chamber professionals,” Schwenke said in a news release. “This award is very special to me since it is awarded by my former peers.”
After 33 years of service, Schwenke retired from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce in May of 2022.
A joint-law enforcement undercover operation in the Montrose area on Feb. 9-10 led to the arrest of a man seeking to pay to have sex with children.
Samuel Arellano, 18, was charged with soliciting for child prostitution, a Class 3 felony and other charges.
This undercover investigation that led to Arellano’s arrest involved multiple agencies: the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The Mesa Top Quest Sled Dog races will be on Grand Mesa today and Sunday.
Races will start at 9 a.m. with 8-, 6-, 4- and 2-dog races taking place. There will also be 1- and 2-dog skijoring races.
Information: colomtnmushers.org, rmsdc.org.
