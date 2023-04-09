Diane Schwenke’s Denver law firm sent a letter to the City of Grand Junction on Saturday, expressing concerns over the rejection of 373 ballots from Tuesday’s City Council election.
In the strongly worded letter to City Clerk Amy Phillips, as well as City Attorney John Shaver, it says “I am writing to express our concerns over the conduct of your City Council election.”
The concerns over the rejected ballots comes after the election that had Schenke’s opponent, Scott Beilfuss, holding a 232-vote edge in the at-large race.
“It has come to our attention that you have rejected 373 ballots that should either be accepted and counted or qualify for cure. Disenfranchising 373 otherwise qualified voters is a serious matter that demands your immediate attention,” the letter reads.
The major concern, which prompted Schwenke to send the letter to the city, is questioning if the city is rejecting possible qualified ballots that might be missing signatures, dates or printed names, then not allowing voters to cure the issues.
“I further understand that you are not allowing voters to cure these issues and have advised voters in these same circumstances that they are ineligible to cure any purported deficiency,” the letter reads. “Even though these voters are eligible electors in the district, that cast ballots prior to 7 p.m. on election night, their votes have been rejected by your office.”
The legal firm, West Group Law and Policy, cited statues, codes, procedures and violations of the First and Fourteenth amendments in the letter that they say were not followed correctly by the city. The letter was signed by Suzanne Taheri from West Group.
“By rejecting these ballots you are interfering with the voters’ fundamental First Amendment rights and their Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection under the law. If these processes are not immediately corrected we will seek relief from the District Court,” the letter said.
Since the letter was sent on Saturday, no city official was available to comment.