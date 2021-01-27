Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke told national media Tuesday there would be Main Street impacts from a federal oil and gas leasing moratorium expected to be issued by the Biden administration today, as conservation and activist groups hailed the anticipated move.
According to multiple media reports, the Biden administration is expected to announce the imposition of a longer-term leasing moratorium building on a 60-day pause on new leases and permits for oil and gas development involving federal lands, waters and minerals, to allow for a review of the leasing program.
Schwenke joined in a media call hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She cited a recent study conducted for the Wyoming Energy Authority that among other things found that in Colorado, a leasing ban would cost Colorado $6.6 billion in lost economic output through 2040, and $664 million in lost tax revenue.
“That’s tax revenue that will most disappear from the rural budgets in my area that fund our schools, our hospitals and our parks,” she said.
She also predicted a widespread impact on local businesses, saying that in Grand Junction, a leasing ban will hit restaurants, coffee shops, gift stores and area retailers, many owned by small business owners already suffering due to the pandemic.
“Washington is never going to be able to print enough money to make these businesses whole, and a ban may lead to permanent shuttering of many of our Main Street businesses,” she said.
A study released Tuesday by the BlueGreen Alliance, focusing on the oil and gas sector’s contribution to Colorado and New Mexico’s economies and making recommendations to help protect its workers from boom-and-bust cycles, noted that of 33,000 oil and gas workers in Colorado, 2,424 were based in Mesa County as of 2019. It also pointed to the high wages paid by the industry.
Much of the federal oil and gas development and production that occur in Colorado occurs on the Western Slope.
Thirty-two climate, conservation, religious and business groups in Colorado on Tuesday announced support, through a jointly signed letter, for a leasing ban by Biden, saying the action aligns with Colorado’s climate goals. In western Colorado, the letter was signed by groups such as Citizens for a Healthy Community in Paonia and the Wilderness Workshop in Carbondale.
Paonia climate activist Pete Kolbenschlag said in an interview that pausing federal leasing allows time to figure out the path forward to meeting goals of the Paris climate accord and Colorado’s climate plan.
“Those have a timeframe and we have to get there, and the path to getting there needs to be rational,” he said.
He said one step on that path is limiting oil and gas development on public lands.
Kolbenschlag noted that the Bureau of Land Management’s new resource management plan for its Montrose-based Uncompahgre Field Office, which covers things such as oil and gas leasing in places including the North Fork Valley, is supposed to last for 20 or 30 years.
“That puts us right up to when we’re supposed to be at basically net zero in a carbon strategy, so those plans should reflect that reality,” he said.
Schwenke said scrutiny of federal oil and gas activity can occur without banning it, and an “unnecessary ban could just be the knockout punch for many” of the businesses that she represents and rely on the economic activity of regional energy development.
“Let’s keep the energy production going and then look at strategies to move forward and address climate change,” she said.
Schwenke and other participants on the U.S. Chamber call said that banning federal leasing, possibly for a year or more, would simply drive drilling and production to private lands and to other countries, and drive up energy costs for consumers.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said a federal leasing ban would push energy production to countries that don’t produce oil and gas with the same regard for limiting methane emissions and protecting the environment as occurs in the United States, and particularly Colorado.
“This does nothing to curb (oil and gas) consumption in the United States,” she said.
Instead, she said, “You’re going to have higher carbon emissions and methane emissions.”
Methane is a potent contributor in the short term to global warming.
Kolbenschlag said that if anything, the question is whether the leasing ban the Biden administration is expected to propose is enough.
“One need only look at the drought and the climate map and understand what’s going on in the … Colorado River system to understand we’re at a critical point in developing a sustainable future for western Colorado and the American Southwest,” he said.
While Biden during his presidential campaign indicated he planned to ban not just federal oil and gas leasing but permitting as well, it wasn’t clear Tuesday if a permit moratorium is part of the proposal to be announced today.
“A ban on new fossil fuel leasing and permitting on public lands is critical to our hard-fought efforts to preserve vital local ecosystems necessary for a resilient and livable future,” Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, said in a news release.