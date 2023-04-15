Schwenke withdraws lawsuit threat over ballot curing

Former Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce head Diane Schwenke said Friday she will not follow through with threatened legal action over the curing of ballots in the April 4 municipal election.
Final election results showed Schwenke losing her bid at an at-large seat on City Council to former Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss 8,699-8,487.
During the eight-day signature curing period following the election, an attorney acting on behalf of Schwenke sent a letter to Grand Junction City Clerk Amy Phillips saying there would be legal action through the district court if the city did not cure ballots that were missing dates or printed names on the voter affirmation envelope.
“I want to thank all the voters who participated in the city of Grand Junction Municipal Election whether they voted for me or not,” Schwenke said in a statement Friday. “While I am still greatly concerned about the 382 of them that did not have their voices heard, I have decided not to pursue legal action against the city challenging the decision not to cure ballots or count ballots missing something as immaterial as a date. It is time to move on.”
“Looking to the future, I do hope the city considers once again asking Mesa County to manage their election or if they do conduct their own, adopting practices used by the County which does not require voters to date or print their names to have ballots counted.”