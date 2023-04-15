Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schwenke withdraws lawsuit threat over ballot curing

City Election Watch Parties 040423

Diane Schwenke at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five.

Former Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce head Diane Schwenke said Friday she will not follow through with threatened legal action over the curing of ballots in the April 4 municipal election.

Final election results showed Schwenke losing her bid at an at-large seat on City Council to former Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss 8,699-8,487.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred