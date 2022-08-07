CaveSim

Children at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum experience their first taste of the underground at CaveSim, an interactive experience in a mobile cave.

Before many students head back to class, they can get a geology lesson with a little physics thanks to the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.

CaveSim, an educational experience involving a mobile cave with more than 60 feet of tunnel to crawl through, will be set up outside the museum and will be open for the public to explore from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.