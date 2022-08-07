Before many students head back to class, they can get a geology lesson with a little physics thanks to the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
CaveSim, an educational experience involving a mobile cave with more than 60 feet of tunnel to crawl through, will be set up outside the museum and will be open for the public to explore from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“It aligns with our mission of interactive science and sharing that enthusiasm. It will be interactive and give people a chance to explore a cave and learn about it and have that firsthand knowledge,” said Briana Board, program coordinator for the museum, which is located at 1400 N. Seventh St.
Along with the cave, there will be a 12-foot vertical caving tower and a squeeze box “so you can measure what kind of space you fit into,” Board said.
Children ages 5 and older as well as “adventurous adults” are welcome to take on the cave experience, which involves crawling and avoiding stalactites with computer scoring to see how you do, she said.
CaveSim (cavesim.com) is based in Colorado Springs, and this is the first time it has visited the museum thanks to a donation from local “geology enthusiast” Arthur Moss, Board said.
Children enrolled in the museum’s Science of Caves day camp will go through the cave activities Tuesday morning, and Board has heard plenty of enthusiasm from students about the upcoming event.
CaveSim will be free to the public Tuesday and donations are welcome.
While the cave activities are sure to be fun, Board was hopeful those who try them will take away “some new knowledge about geology and caves and the natural world and a sense of adventure and wonder,” she said. “We are grateful to be able to offer a unique opportunity to the community like this.”