The merger between SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare will not result in any material changes in services, clearing the way for the transaction to go forward as planned, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has determined.
In its opinion released Thursday, the AG’s office said the Colorado-based SCL, the parent nonprofit company for St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, will continue to act as it always has under the larger Utah-based Intermountain, also a nonprofit corporation.
As a result, that merger is expected to become official today.
“After reviewing many documents related to the transaction produced by SCL Health and Intermountain, and after having numerous conversations with them, we determined that the merger will not result in any material change in SCL Health’s charitable purpose, or the charitable purpose of SCL Health’s hospitals, including St. Mary’s,” said John Feeney-Coyle, senior assistant attorney general.
“We also found that the merger would not result in any removal of any material hospital assets from Colorado, and so we would have continuing jurisdiction over those assets,” he added. “In looking at whether a material change would be made to either SCL Health or the hospitals’ charitable purpose, we looked at all of their existing charitable purposes as articulated in their current articles of incorporation.”
Feeney-Coyle said the state has limited authority over such mergers, but is required to ensure a Colorado-based nonprofit such as SCL continues to comply with the Colorado Hospital Transfer Act, meaning it must continue to follow it’s mission to provide health care for the poor and vulnerable, as is stated in its establishing document.
The merger also ensures that SCL’s hospitals, specifically St. Mary’s and Saint Joseph’s in Denver, will continue to be affiliated with the Catholic Church, or more specifically, Leaven Ministries, Feeney-Coyle said.
That ministry was formed in 2011 to oversee SCL’s hospitals in Colorado, Kansas and Montana by the Kansas-based Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, which first started the hospital network as a nonprofit in 1864.
Intermountain was initially formed by the Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1910.
The merger agreement, first announced by the two entities last fall, is to remain unchanged for at least five years, Feeney-Coyle said.
The two nonprofits will operate under the Intermountain name, which employs about 38,000 people at 1,113 hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other medical offices in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska.
SCL Health has 153 hospitals and clinics in Colorado, Montana and Kansas. It’s main governing board and community boards for its five hospitals are to remain intact.
The ruling on the merger, particularly the part about retaining SCL assets in the state, had become a concern in the Grand Valley over what might happen with the $459 million St. Mary’s has in its reserve account, and the $1.5 billion SCL has in its.
That money is from accumulated profits over several years, and is expected to be reinvested in the community.
Grand Junction resident Doug Aden, who sits on the SCL Board of Directors, said in a letter to The Daily Sentinel that he was part of a five-member team that helped negotiate the merger, and is satisfied it not only is being done right, but will result in long-lasting benefits to both organizations.
“I am confident that the new Intermountain Healthcare will focus on ensuring more accessible and more affordable care in our region while trying to keep people healthy rather than simply treating them when they are sick,” wrote Aden, who also once served on the local St. Mary’s board.
“Intermountain Healthcare believes the traditional health care system model needs to become more consumer-centric and meet people where they are,” he added. “One of the things that appealed to me about this merger is Intermountain’s focus on rural communities in our region having greater access to high-level care through such things as affordable tele-health services.”
Hospital officials have said that there will be no staffing changes, or reduction in services.