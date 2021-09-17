SCL Health, the Broomfield-based organization that operates St. Mary’s Medical Center and other clinics around the Grand Junction area, announced Thursday that it intends to merge with Intermountain Healthcare, which operates hospitals and clinics in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.
SCL Health also operates hospitals and clinics in other parts of Colorado, as well as Montana and Kansas.
Dr. Mark Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, said the merger will create a model for providing affordable and accessible care to people in the states served by the organizations.
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare will both retain their nonprofit status, officials said. Once the merger is complete, the organization will have 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and more than 58,000 employees under the Intermountain brand.
“We feel strongly American health care needs to move toward population health and value,” Harrison said.
Bryan Johnson, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center, said a population health model is one that is focused more on keeping people out of the hospital than treating them when they get there.
Basically, Johnson said, most hospitals operate under a financial model that incentivizes procedures and treatments to make money.
The model that SCL Health is trying to move toward, and which Intermountain is farther along moving toward, is one in which there is a certain amount of money available for care, and if a hospital goes over the amount it loses money, and if it goes under the amount it saves money, thereby incentivizing the organization to do more to keep people from getting sick or injured in the first place, Johnson said.
Johnson also said SCL Health will be able to tap into Intermountain’s telehealth and digital resources to help better reach patients.
Officials from both organizations cited their alignment in mission and values as motivators for merging, and said both organizations are merging from positions of strength.
“This is our first step toward joining together to form a comprehensive regional health network that will better serve patients and communities,” Lydia Jumonville, President and CEO of SCL Health, said.
The new organization will have a joint board overseeing things. Harrison will be president and CEO of the new Intermountain organization, and Jumonville will be a member of the new board, run SCL Health during the merger period and be part of the executive team.
Harrison said he believes the merger will provide a model health care system for rural care the rest of the country can follow.
Officials said the goal is to finalize a merger agreement by the end of the year, and close the merger in early 2022.
Doug Aden, a member of the SCL Health board of directors, was on the subcommittee that worked with Intermountain on the merger.
Aden said there are a lot of similarities between the two organizations, and that SCL Health and Intermountain have had relationships for a long time.
Once the organizations submit a letter of intent to merge, they have to submit an application for the merger, there are all sorts of regulatory bodies that have to sign off on the agreement before it can be finalized, Aden said.
“We think this is absolutely in the best interests of SCL health and the communities we serve, including Grand Junction,” Aden said.
Johnson, who worked for Intermountain for 12 years before joining SCL, said, “If there’s a partner I have to pick, this is the partner I’d pick. It’s a really well-run, high-integrity system.
Jumonville said she expects very little change with any of SCL’s hospitals or clinics.
Although SCL Health will transition to the Intermountain brand, the catholic names of its hospitals will be kept.
The main office will be in Salt Lake City, with a secondary office in Broomfield.
“We believe we can better advance our missions and serve our communities better together,” Jumonville said.