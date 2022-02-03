State Sen. Ray Scott has dropped out of the race for county commissioner, leaving two other Republicans vying for the District 2 seat.
Scott, who is facing term limits and cannot run for the Colorado Senate again, made that decision when new commissioner district lines didn’t include his Redlands home, the Grand Junction Republican said Wednesday.
After a brief attempt to move into the district, Scott said he decided not to do so, in part, because he’s considering moving to Garfield County, where he and his wife, Roxie, recently inherited some property. The Ohio-born Scott grew up in Rifle.
Scott lost a bid for the commission in 2020 in a GOP primary challenge against now Commissioner Cody Davis for District 1.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Scott said. “If an opportunity comes up, we’ll see.”
His departure from the race leaves county resident Bobbie Daniel running against Ken Brownlee, who currently is county assessor but can’t run for that job again because of term limits.
The two will face off in the Republican Party primary in June. To date, no Democrat or third-party candidate have entered the race to replace Commissioner Scott McInnis, who also is facing term limits.
There are two other contested races in the county, one of which is Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ re-election bid. She’s running in the GOP primary against the same candidate she narrowly defeated in 2018, Bobbie Gross.
The winner of that primary will face Libertarian Party candidate Robert Ballard in the November general election.
The other contested county race has the two men who have traded places as county coroner facing each other in June, Dean Havlik and Victor Yahn. Havlik previously served 12 years as coroner before being barred from running again in 2018 because of term limits. Yahn is running for re-election to the job.
Under Colorado term-limit laws, terms of office are considered consecutive, and generally are limited to two four-year terms for county offices, unless voters extend it as Mesa County has done for sheriff and district attorney, which are limited to three terms.
Candidates are allowed to run again for offices they’ve previously held, but only if they’ve been out of office for at least four years.
Other races in the county that are uncontested, at least for now, are Brent Raymond Goff for county assessor, Todd Rowell for county sheriff, and Sheila Reiner, who is running for re-election as county treasurer. At the moment, no one has announced for county surveyor. The county’s current surveyor is Scott Thompson.
Meanwhile, four new candidates have entered races for three legislative seats.
In the newly redrawn Senate District 8 in northwest Colorado, which includes part of Garfield County, two Republicans joined the race earlier this week seeking the chance to face state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, in the general election.
They are Grand County Commissioner Richard Cimino and former Eagle Town Councilman Matt Solomon, who stepped down from that position just before the 2021 general election.
In the newly redrawn House District 57, which includes Garfield, Pitkin and part of Eagle County, another Democrat has jumped in.
Cole Buerger of Glenwood Springs is to face businesswoman Elizabeth Velasco, who also lives in Glenwood, in the Democratic Party primary in June.
Bueger, also a businessman, dropped out of the race to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 3rd Congressional District to run for the newly redrawn House district.
The winner of that race would face state Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle. But because of how that district has been redrawn, Will is expected to have an uphill battle winning re-election.
That’s because the district now favors Democrats by more than 15 percentage points, at least based on how voters cast ballots in the past eight elections.
Down south, Rep. Barbara McLachlin, D-Durango, now has a Republican in the race.
That happened when Shelli Shaw, also a Durango resident, created a campaign finance account earlier this week with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.