In his race to win the GOP nomination as county commissioner, Sen. Ray Scott has started running a false ad on social media, his opponent, Cody Davis, said Tuesday.
In the ad, the Grand Junction Republican says that Davis “tried to levy a tax on every local business and property owner” in the county, a claim that was in reference to Davis’s time as chairman of the Grand Valley Drainage District and the fee it imposed in 2015 that later was ruled by a judge to be an illegally collected tax.
Thing is, though, Davis wasn’t on the board when that fee was first imposed, and when he was elected to the three-member board that oversees the district a year later, he was the only one who opposed continuing to assess it. Getting rid of it or asking taxpayers to vote on it was the main plank of his successful campaign for that seat.
Scott also implied that Davis resigned from the board as a result, which also is untrue. Davis resigned because he had moved out of the district he was representing.
“His statement is just a complete and utter misrepresentation of the truth,” Davis said.
The whole to-do started when the district began billing more than 40,000 residents and businesses $36 a year for every 2,500 square feet of impervious space on their property. The district ultimately collected more than $7.2 million.
With interest, the district owed $8.2 million, refunding $5.5 million last year and another $1.2 million just two weeks ago, leaving a balance of $1.8 million, which is to be paid next year.
Asked about the ad by The Daily Sentinel, Scott said he would “revisit it,” and possibly change it.
But immediately after saying that, Scott said Davis didn’t fight the fee hard enough, something Davis said he repeatedly tried to do but couldn’t because he was the only person on the board at the time who opposed it.
“I think what’s probably more appropriate was he had a chance to, in the majority of the board, to settle the lawsuit and give the money back,” Scott said. “That’s a fact.”
Two years after Davis got onto the board, one of the two pro-fee board members was replaced by voters in May 2018 with Mary Brophy, who likewise opposed the fee. Scott said that when that happened, Davis could have called for settling the lawsuit that had been filed against the drainage district over the fee by the county and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Davis, however, said the board didn’t have an opportunity to do that. Brophy had only been sworn into office two weeks before Mesa County District Judge Lance P. Timbreza ruled June 5, 2018, that the fee was actually a tax and should be refunded to taxpayers.
Brophy’s first meeting as a board member was that same day.
In response to all this, Davis wrote an “open letter” to Scott, laying out the timeline for what occurred and calling Scott “unscrupulous” for getting his facts wrong. Still, Davis said the political damage has already been done because voting in the race has begun. The polls close on Tuesday.
“I’m disappointed in his lack of transparency and truth-telling,” Davis said. “This is a political tactic and I don’t like politics like this.”
Less than two weeks after the judge’s ruling, Davis and Brophy voted down a motion by the third member of the board at the time to appeal Timbreza’s decision. A week after that, the board voted to fire its attorney, Dan Wilson, who led the legal battle for the fee and who had advocated for appealing it.