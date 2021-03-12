State Sen. Ray Scott is trying once again to become a county commissioner, but this time in a district he does not live in.
The Grand Junction Republican, who is term-limited and cannot run again for the Colorado Legislature, has created a campaign finance account with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office as a candidate for Mesa County Commissioner District 2.
But in order for him to qualify for that seat on the three-member commission, he would have to move into the district, or it would have to change when those district lines are redrawn later this year after the 10-year Census to include his current home, which is in the Redlands just northwest of the Redlands Parkway traffic circle.
That’s some distance away from the district he now wants to represent, a seat currently occupied by Commissioner Scott McInnis, who also is term-limited.
That district encompasses the central part of Grand Junction north of Riverside Parkway from Seventh Street to E 1/2 Road. The remainder extends north to the Garfield County line.
The district Scott currently lives in is District 3, which encompasses the western half of the county.
That’s the district Scott tried to win last year, but lost in the June primary to now-Commissioner Cody Davis.
By law, even though commissioners are elected countywide, a winning candidate must live in the district they represent.
But Scott isn’t alone in trying to replace McInnis.
Grand Junction resident Bobbie Daniel, who does live in McInnis’ district, also has created a campaign account.
Daniel, also a Republican, currently serves on the Mesa County Citizen Review Panel and is chair-elect of the Colorado Women’s Alliance, a statewide group that advocates for issues impacting women.
Scott declined to respond to this article, and Daniel could not be reached for comment.
At a Stand for the Constitution Grand Junction rally last fall, however, Daniel encouraged attendees not to “ask for permission” to open their businesses or for parents to send their children to school.
Daniel, a 41-year-old author, is a mother of four and a graduate of Palisade High School and works as a real estate agent in Grand Junction, although her license to practice expired at the end of last year, according to the Colorado Division of Real Estate.