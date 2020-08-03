The Boy Scout code is strict. It emphasizes tenacity, kindness and commitment to improving.
It’s a code that Atticus Kennedy, 16, takes to heart and applies to his day-to-day life. It’s a code that has given him and his loved ones a moral compass for half of his life.
On Saturday, Atticus became an Eagle Scout, the highest honor in the country’s oldest Scouting organization. Dozens of loved ones gathered, some from as far as Oklahoma, for the occasion.
“It’s a good reflection point to look back on everything that has happened that led to this point and how much I have changed,” Atticus said. “I’m thankful, I’m very thankful for everyone here.”
There were tangible relics of Atticus’ path. A display showcased his old pinewood derby cars made from hand, a soapbox derby car, Scout uniforms and patches he earned along the way.
Next to that was a book of letters Atticus received congratulating him on his accomplishment. The letters came from the desks of family, friends, the rock band Kansas, NFL quarterback Joe Theismann and Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.
During the ceremony, fellow Scouts told stories of how Atticus helped them when camping, Scoutmasters talked about how Atticus has grown to be a caring person who “is someone you always want by your side.”
After speeches from Scout officials, four of Atticus’s friends helped tie the navy blue Eagle Scout bandana around his neck.
Atticus returned to his father’s side wearing a Boy Scout uniform and light-blue jeans, to give him, his mother, family and friends medals and gifts to thank them for their help.
His father, Alonso Kennedy, couldn’t help but choke up a bit.
Atticus is a lot like his father. Both value learning — Alonso is a middle school science teacher, Atticus immerses himself in books and news articles. Both stand tall when speaking in front of others. Both are careful when choosing their words. And when they ponder — either when answering a question or recounting a story — they stroke their chin. Above all of those similarities, both found new direction with Scouts.
Alonso stood on a wooden porch in front of the crowd when speaking about his son. He wore a Boy Scouts uniform, denim shorts. He stroked his long, salt-and-pepper colored beard as he spoke about how proud he was of his son.
He was proud of how Atticus grew from a shy kid to a leader.
Even though it was his day, Atticus was still checking on others to make sure they were doing well.
The selflessness is part of the reason why he made first aid kits to send to hospice centers in Tanzania as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout.
“The Scouts taught me to be pragmatic, thoughtful and just overall kind,” he said. “I spoke with one kid from another troop who had problems with the adult leadership and was going to quit. I told him that I respected that decision and invited him to an event of ours. He fell in love with it and had a blast. It felt great to help him find that.”
And that kindness and dedication rubbed off onto Atticus’s family.
The Kennedys rediscovered faith through Atticus, who was curious about church through Scouts, Alonso said.
“I’m now in my third year of a four-year program to be a deacon,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have rediscovered the church if it wasn’t for him. He was up there saying he owes everything to his family and friends. But I’ve grown so much, too. And I owe it all to him.”