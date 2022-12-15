A vacancy committee for Senate District 5 is to meet in Montrose in early January to select a replacement for state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.
Rankin announced earlier this month that he would be resigning from the Colorado Legislature effective Jan. 10, a day after the 2023 session begins.
While Rankin has been somewhat quiet about why he decided to retire halfway through his second term in the Senate, he said at a recent Joint Budget Committee meeting that at age 80, it was time to move on to a new chapter.
A few days after he announced his plans, his wife, Joyce Rankin, announced her resignation from the Colorado State Board of Education. Her term wasn't set to expire until 2027.
Who is to replace the 10-year veteran of the statehouse isn't known, but vacancy committee members are asking interested persons to notify them by Jan. 4.
While several possible names have come up, at least two of them said they have no plans to apply. They include outgoing Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Matt Soper, D-Delta. Although most of Soper's newly redrawn House District is in Senate District 7, which Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, recently won, his home in Delta actually is located in the new Senate District 8.
Instead, Soper is endorsing Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, for the job.
"Perry knows Delta, as that is where he has wintered his cattle for years, but he also knows the district super well, as this is the area he served as a Parks and Wildlife officer," Soper said. "There are few legislators who know wildlife issues, public lands and agricultural matters like Perry."
Perry, who could not be reached for comment, lost his reelection bid for House District 57 in the November election. That seat was won by Democrat Elizabeth Velasco, who lives in Glenwood Springs.