Sunday’s downpour stranded several hikers in Rough Canyon, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.
At around 9 p.m. Sunday, during a heavy downpour in Mesa County, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two hikers stranded by rising waters in the Rough Canyon area, according to a press release. When county search and rescue crews arrived they found several other hikers unable to reach the parking lot amid rising waters.
A typically dry creek bed had filled with water, creating a river that rescue crews estimated at 15 feet wide and three to five feet deep. After six hours, the water receded enough that crews could reach the four families stranded by the water.
Amid the recent rains, Mesa County Search and Rescue advises hikers to be wary of flash flood risks and to monitor weather forecasts before setting out. Avoiding dry creek beds and recreating in the morning are also advised as well as being provisioned sufficiently for any weather delays.
In the event recreationists encounter a flash flood, they’re advised to seek higher ground, look for falling rocks and avoid crossing any running water either on foot or by vehicle.