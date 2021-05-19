Colorado search-and-rescue and avalanche-safety personnel hope that legislation being considered by Colorado lawmakers can provide financial and other assistance to help meet needs that have only increased during the last year as people increasingly escaped to the outdoors amidst the pandemic.
Senate Bill 249, which would create the Keep Colorado Wild annual state park pass, proposes to dedicate some revenues from the pass to the state search and rescue fund and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
A second bill, SB 245, supports efforts to redesign the state’s search-and-rescue program via a study and stakeholder process through Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and by establishing a pilot program to provide mental health services to search-and-rescue professionals, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a recent news release.
“This important legislation will study how the increase of rescues are impacting the financial, logistical and emotional health of volunteer rescuers and our local sheriffs and governments,” Dan Gibbs, executive director of DNR, said about SB 245 in the news release.
PARK PASS BILL
The park pass bill cleared the Senate in an initial voice vote Tuesday but is still subject to a final Senate vote before it would be sent to the House of Representatives. The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved the search-and-rescue measure last week, sending it to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Jeff Sparhawk, President of the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, said in a recent hearing on SB 249 that in 2020 volunteer search-and-rescue teams responded to about 4,000 calls in Colorado — more than in any other state. The average annual number of calls per each of the roughly 50 teams in the state increased 60% over 2019.
“We don’t see this decreasing anytime soon,” he said.
Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a DNR agency, said in the same hearing that winter recreation is growing fast nationally, with sales of avalanche safety equipment growing by 74% in the last year. Twelve people have died in Colorado in the 2020-21 avalanche season, twice the 10-year average. Greene said there hasn’t been a deadlier year in Colorado for avalanche accidents since 1916.
“The need and demand for the service the avalanche service provides is growing rapidly as well,” he said.
CAIC doesn’t only track and report on avalanches, it also provides avalanche forecasts relied on by backcountry travelers and engages in education. Greene said the center has received 2.6 million visits to its website this year, up 31% from last year. Visits have grown 62% over five years.
AVALANCHE SAFETY PEAKING
Participation in Colorado avalanche safety increased 60% just this past winter, Greene said.
The CAIC provides services covering some 50,000 square miles in 42 counties. Avalanches kill more people in Colorado than in any other state, yet CAIC has fewer forecasters per square mile covered than any similar program in the country, Greene said. He told lawmakers that he hopes the funding in SB 249 will help the CAIC catch up with the need and demand for public safety information as it supports public land managers and search-and-rescue groups.
“I’m very excited for the opportunities that this (bill) could bring,” he said.
DISCOUNTED PARK PASSES?
SB 249 proposes to sell a discounted annual state park pass to people registering motor vehicles. They would have the option of opting out of the pass purchase, although some bill critics have said the program should be opt-in rather than opt-out. Under an amendment the Senate approved Tuesday, if a person doesn’t buy the pass the first year, it will be presumed they will decline in future years for the same vehicle unless they take advantage of an opt-in provision that would be offered to them in future vehicle-registration notifications.
Under the bill, the pass offered when vehicles are registered would have to cost half, or less, of the normal pass cost, currently $80.
CPW hopes it could offer discounted passes for as low as around $20, selling such a volume that it still would still boost funding for a variety of needs. As proposed, $32.5 million of the first $36 million raised per year would go for state parks staffing and operations, with another $2.5 million going to the state search-and-rescue fund, and $1 million toward helping fund the CAIC. Funds above $36 million would go for wildlife conservation, trails and other purposes.
Sparhawk said in his recent testimony that the $2.5 million would make a huge difference for search-and-rescue groups. Currently they share in about $500,000 in annual state grants raised mostly from a 25-cent surcharge on hunting and fishing licenses and motorboat, snowmobile and off-highway-vehicle registrations, and to a minor extent from the voluntary purchase of state search-and-rescue cards.
Sparhawk said that in 2018 some 2,500 Colorado search-and-rescue volunteers donated about 500,000 hours combined on calls. He said search-and-rescue teams in the state combined get by on about $3 million a year.
“That $3 million is not adequate, it’s just what they can raise,” he said.
He said teams have to keep old vehicles running rather than buy new ones, have a workers’ compensation problem that needs addressing, and need training in maintaining psychological resiliency among their volunteers.
“We need your help,” Sparhawk told lawmakers.