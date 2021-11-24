The 2020-2021 winter was extremely dangerous because of avalanches, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue personnel, and this winter is already shaping up to have similar conditions.
This year is setting up to be equally as dangerous for avalanches, avalanche expert Rob Martindale said, because the early snow followed by no snow means the base layers are going to be really poor for a while.
“As we do pick up new storms, it’s just going to be extreme for a while,” Martindale said.
He encouraged those heading out to snowmobile, ski, snowboard or otherwise recreate in the backcountry to watch the weather, take precautions and bring enough supplies.
“It’s really the prep leading up to a weekend, monitoring weather before and when they do go out,” Martindale sad.
Backcountry enthusiasts should monitor changes in temperature and wind, Martindale said, and tell people where they’re going and what route they’ll be taking.
These steps lay the foundation for safety, Martindale said.
“There’s no bad weather, just bad preparation. Know what’s coming and keep an eye out,” said Marc Maurer, a member of search and rescue’s ground and technical teams.
Maurer added those going on a trip should give people a “drop dead” time, the time when to call search and rescue if they’re not back.
“Avalanche country is not as steep as you think,” Martindale said. “It’s 30- to 40-degree slopes, and Grand Mesa has a lot of 30- to 40-degree slopes.”
People should watch out for “terrain traps” such as creek bottoms surrounded by hillsides where, if an avalanche were to occur, those caught could be pushed into the creek bottom, Martindale said.
Most snowmobile avalanche accidents happen within an hour of going out, he said, because the adrenaline starts pumping and people get excited and gun it up the biggest hill.
Most avalanches are also human-caused, Martindale said, and about 45% of people buried in avalanches survive.
Those recreating outside in the snow should always be testing the snow, making sure things are safe and making adjustments based on what they see. Paying attention to wind is important because it changes how the backcountry is shaped, Martindale said.
“The most important thing about changing snow is wind,” Martindale said. “The way the snow is loaded, it can be different on one side of a hill to another.”
Thin ice and open water also present dangers for snowmobilers this time of year, Martindale said.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said the office is encouraging people to take enough supplies with them when in the backcountry because it will likely be at least five hours before search and rescue gets there.
It isn’t just snowmobilers and skiers getting into trouble during the winter. Hikers, bikers, jeepers and others can be at risk also.
“The single most common mistake is not being prepared, thinking, ‘I’m just going to run out for a one-hour hike or run or dog walk,’ getting turned around and not having anything to survive on,” Maurer said. “And it happens to everyone, by the way.”
What gear you should take with you depends on the condition, Maurer said, but an average person on a hike should at least take wind and rain protection with them.
“If you can keep warm, and keep the wind and rain off of you, you can keep your core temperature up, and that increases your survivability markedly,” Maurer said.
The first priorities in the backcountry should be shelter and warmth, Maurer said, followed by water and food.
“People get these mixed up and wander all over the desert looking for water,” Maurer said. “Just stay put.”
For a longer trip such as an overnight, Maurer said, a good rule of thumb is to bring 48 to 72 hours worth of food and water and/or the ability to prepare and filter water, as well as clothes and proper footwear.
Maurer noted the desert can pose as dangerous a threat as the mountains in the winter because people don’t prepare properly for the conditions, or the conditions change unexpectedly.
“Everyone wants to run light. You can still run light and be prepared,” Maurer said.