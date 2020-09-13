About six miles from the Colorado River, and thousands of feet above it on Grand Mesa, the Palisade Plunge winds through a flowing slickrock formation carved by water into curves and waves. It leads out to a ledge revealing expansive views of the Grand Valley.
The trail takes a turn and traverses a steep bank that crews had to jackhammer into through hard bedrock. The views and features of the trail are stunning, but what happens if you fall?
The ambitious trail will be 32 miles in total, dropping 6,000 feet and is expected to be a draw for mountain bikers. It’s also expected to be a challenging ride, presenting safety concerns for area rescue operations.
Search-and-rescue volunteers working with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are in the process of developing a plan to identify access points, helicopter landing areas and features of the trail where rescues could be more likely.
The first phase of the Plunge, which covers the lower half of the trail, is expected to be completed in early fall.
Mesa County Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf said the search-and- rescue plan cannot be completed until the trail construction is done and volunteers can walk it in its entirety.
“We’re looking primarily at access, on how we access the trail,” Martsolf said. “We know that it’s a single-track trail, so the max width is, I believe 24 inches. So we know that’s not wide enough for traditional methods of getting on to trails to find and rescue people. Normally, we would use UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles). That’s not really an option on a good portion of this trail.”
The Palisade Plunge is similar in that way to the Whole Enchilada trail near Moab, Utah, which is also a long trail with remote areas of its own. Jim Webster, Grand County Sheriff Search-and-Rescue commander, said the Porcupine Ridge section of that trail is especially difficult in rescue situations.
So far this year, they’ve responded to about 10 emergencies on the trail.
“It (The Whole Enchilada) is not an easy trail, and it’s long,” Webster said. “There’s some technical sections that challenge some riders. It’s a long trail because it starts way up by Geyser Pass, which is at about 10,000 feet of elevation and then it ends up down on the Colorado River.”
Webster, who has shared information with Mesa County, said they have challenges getting to people who have crashed bikes in that area since the single-track section is too narrow for their UTVs.
He said there are times when rescuers would hike up 3 to 4 miles from the river. They also use helicopters in cases of more severe injuries. All in all, rescues can take hours, he said.
“It’s our bigger challenge for Grand County Search and Rescue and that’s because of the time it takes to get to the location of the injury,” Webster said. “Most of our trails are closer to either dirt roads that we can drive to in a vehicle or even a highway.”
Having a long-distance remote backcountry trail was by design, said Scott Winans, president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA).
However, the partners working to construct the trail are working on ways to mitigate the risk to riders.
“We’re providing signage in certain areas where we think we want to give riders some advanced notice that the character of the trail is changing, for example,” Winans said. “We are also including in one or more parts, for example above the John Otto Wall, we’re going to mention on signage that it may be appropriate to get off your bike and walk sections of the trail.”
The original plan for the trail was to construct it at an advanced/intermediate skill level, Winans said.
However, as construction of the trail has progressed, the partner organizations, including Mesa County, the bike trail association, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are now describing the trail below the rim of the mesa as simply advanced.
“That doesn’t mean that all of that mileage is greater skill level than an advanced/intermediate level,” Winans said. “It is not that way by any means, but there are places out there where there is an advanced riding skill level requirement.”
Winans compared the system to a ski run, which is graded based on its most difficult sections. He said intermediate riders may come to sections where they are more comfortable walking. There is also much better access higher up on the trail, which will give riders the option to leave the trail after a few miles of the advanced section below the rim of the mesa.
“You have this kind of a sampler in that first three-and-a-half miles where you get some technical challenge, you get some backcountry experience,” Winans said. “It may be for some folks a little bit removed from their comfort level, and then you get to cross Lands End Road and you have the opportunity to say, ‘Hey more of this may not be for me,’ and you have that bail-out opportunity.”
Those road crossings are an important aspect of the search-and-rescue plan. On top of the mesa, there are several road crossings, making access much easier. Lower down the trail, there is a network of rough double-track roads leading to reservoirs in the area, and Martsolf said making sure rescue teams have access and know which roads travel near different sections of the trail is key.
“Basically, what that whole process will be doing is it will give us a good idea where we might see accidents happen, where we might need to activate search-and-rescue to help somebody off the mountain,” Martsolf said. “We’re also looking at how the trail developers are marking the trail so that injured parties can help us locate them.”
Winans said signage both warning riders of changing trail conditions and providing location information will be installed on the trail.
“We’re building the trail to get through this terrain in the safest possible manner we can and aspire to give people information via signage and information via outreach so they are prepared to get themselves through that safely,” Winans said.
In addition to mountain bikers, the trail will be open to hikers as well. Portions of the trail will also accommodate horses. Martsolf said he didn’t expect conflicts between user groups to present much of a problem.
Winans said anyone using a multi-use trail should be aware of the other user types and know when to give way to another person on the trail.
One thing everyone using the trail can do to help with search- and-rescue efforts, Martsolf said, is to purchase a Colorado Search-and-Rescue Card. A one-year card is $3 and can be purchased at https://dola.colorado.gov/sar.
“I think it is important to point out the search-and-rescue is a volunteer force,” Martsolf said. “So it’s important to encourage people riding the trail to purchase their Colorado Search-and-Rescue Card. That’s what helps fund search- and-rescue activity.”
Safety is a priority, Winans said, but outdoor recreation does have its risks. He said they are hoping to deliver a safe trail, but also the type of experience riders and other users are looking for from the trail.
“This is a backcountry and a challenging experience for a lot of folks, and that’s the nature of the trail,” Winans said. “That’s part of the challenge that they aspire to take on. We recognize that this is not just a safety endeavor. It’s a personal experience endeavor for a lot of folks.”