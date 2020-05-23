Local search and rescue teams were busy this spring tracking down those who had to get out during the stay-at-home order.
According to data from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the team had eight cases during the stay-at-home order. During that same 30-day stretch in 2019 and 2018 the agency had one case combined.
MCSO Sergeant Rich Acree said his numbers show Search and Rescue has been very active this year, with 40 calls this year, an increase of 60%, but there have been other years than have been higher as well.
The Search and Rescue Ground Team have been the most active by far Acree said and he thinks they will stay busy.
"We're excepting it to stay busy through the summer. It's the people's land and BLM is open for business. There's more people than I've ever seen in the backcountry," he said.
Acree said there are a lot of factors to consider in search and rescue operations, especially weather, as the amount of snow on the ground plays a role in whether or not people go where they shouldn't.
"A lot of the people I have had to deal with personally... some were sitting at home looking for pretty and interesting places they've never been to before, that has attributed to some of it. A lot were hikers," he said.
One problem Acree has seen is that hikers have been relying on their phones for maps, which don't illuminate problems like whether something is a four-wheel drive road.
He said he's been on a lot of five to seven hour operations in late February into late March where people didn't see snow at lower elevations.
"They didn't hit snow until 8,300 ft and then got themselves in a mess and couldn't get out," Acree said.
With more people heading to the backcountry to escape their homes, Acree said some rescues have been assisted by other hikers. He had three calls in the last month, where hikers were lost and someone else found them and got them out.
"We have our hotspots and know where those recurring issues tend to occur with lost hikers," he said.
May has seen a handful of rescues already, both in the wild and on the river. Earlier this month the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an individual that fell off a cliff on Ribbon Trail off of Andy’s Loop. Mesa County Search and Rescue and St. Mary’s CareFlight were called to assist as well as an ambulance, a medical officer and battalion chief. Less than a week later, the fire department responded to an individual that fell near Serpents Trail. Mesa County Search and Rescue and Colorado National Monument rangers were called to assist and a Careflight was used to extricate the patient.
At a recent community briefing, Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins spoke about the impact and resources these types of investigations require, not just for the volunteers out there, but for all the agencies that respond.
“We understand that people want to get outside and be active but please be careful with that. We’ve talked about the challenges with rescues we’ve had on the Monument and in hiking areas and certainly as the temperatures heat up, we’ll see folks who want to get on the river as well,” Watkins said. “Those are all incidents that are extremely resource intensive for our first responders, including the fire department, police department and certainly the sheriff’s office.
"As our crews and first responders are busy with medical calls and other emergency incidents, adding those to the mix can create quite a challenge for the responders," he added. "Please be careful out there as you’re getting outside."