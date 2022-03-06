Mesa County Search and Rescue personnel are cautioning residents to be careful in the backcountry, especially on Grand Mesa, because of an unstable snowpack.
Avalanche expert Rob Martindale said he saw an alarming number of avalanches last weekend when he was snowmobiling on the mesa.
“I haven’t seen that many in a long time,” Martindale said.
Some of those were natural slides, Martindale said, but others were caused by snowmobilers.
With the large amount of snow the area has seen last week and this weekend, Martindale urged people to be especially cautious.
The snowpack has been sitting and melting and freezing lately, Martindale said, so with the new snow it’s extra unpredictable right now.
Because of that, Martindale said, snowmobilers should have the proper equipment if they choose to go into the backcountry. That should include shovels, probes, beacons and the knowledge and ability to self-rescue if necessary.
“They just need to be aware of the group they’re riding with and make sure everybody has proper equipment,” Martindale said. “It could be pretty hairy for a group that has their equipment not up to par and doesn’t know how to use it.”
They should also not get too excited and blast up the first hill they see, Martindale warned. It’s better to start slow.
“Those little things can make a big difference when people go out,” Martindale said.