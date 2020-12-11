Grand Junction Police Department officers spent much of the afternoon on Friday involved in a chase near First Street.
Early Friday evening the police department announced officers were still looking for 26-year-old Jacob Pierce, who was reportedly involved in the kidnapping of an adult female on Dec. 5.
The events began before 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning, when a call came into the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center reporting there was a vehicle in the area of 24 ¾ Rd and Highway 6 and 50. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted by law enforcement, the GJPD reports.
The vehicle was registered to Pierce, who was wanted on several warrants for second-degree kidnapping, theft, obstructing a peace officer, criminal impersonation and third-degree criminal trespass.
Officers responded to the area where the vehicle was seen and, upon arrival, the suspect vehicle allegedly fled. A short pursuit ensued, in which officers were unable to contact the vehicle or suspect, the GJPD reports.
The suspect ultimately crashed the car into a power pole, between Patterson Road and Orchard Avenue on First Street, and then reportedly fled the scene.
Nearby schools were put into a shelter-in-place and officers immediately set up a perimeter in the area and began canvasing for the suspect. Officers reportedly interviewed witnesses and residents in the area and searched nearby properties of private residences with permission.
"The investigation remains ongoing and the GJPD is asking that anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to call 911," the GJPD said in a release posted just after 4 p.m on Friday. "Pierce was last seen wearing dark colored clothes and a ball cap and should be considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach."