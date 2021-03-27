Police are still searching for a Grand Junction man who went missing more than a week ago and are following leads provided by the community.
Stuart Thompson, 69, hasn’t been contacted in several weeks and that has his friends worried about him, according to a Grand Junction Police Department social media post.
They asked for the community’s help in locating him.
So far police have been unsuccessful in finding him.
“We are trying to exhaust all of the leads we have coming in,” Public Information Coordinator Callie Berkson said. “We’re following up on tips and information that the community is giving us, but we have been unsuccessful in making any contact with him.
So this is still an ongoing investigation.”
Thompson is 5-foot 10-inches tall, 160 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes and a gray beard and mustache, according to the original post.
He could often be seen walking in the downtown area with a large walking stick.
Berkson said the community has responded to the call for assistance in locating Thompson and have been reaching out to the Police Department with tips.
However, none have led police to Thompson’s location.
“We’ve been getting information from the community, whether it’s via social media or them reaching out directly to us through non-emergency dispatch,” Thompson said.
“We follow up with those and if they don’t pan out we just continue the investigation. Unfortunately nothing has been concrete that we’ve been able to locate or contact him at this point.”
The Grand Junction Police Department has asked anyone who has seen Thompson recently, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to call 970-242-6707.