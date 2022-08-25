The defense attorneys for a man accused of shooting up a house party in February 2021 have filed several motions to suppress evidence in the case.
The court heard testimony about three motions filed by Israel Maestas-Reza’s attorneys last week. One alleges police seized Maestas-Reza’s phone without a warrant, a motion to suppress evidence seized from Maestas-Reza’s residence and a motion to suppress statements he made during an interrogation.
Maestas-Reza, who was 18 at the time, is accused of shooting indiscriminately into a house party, killing 22-year-old Colorado Mesa University student Jared Martinez and injuring three others.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight Feb. 20, 2021 after a group that police said included Maestas-Reza was asked to leave a party on Teller Avenue near Colorado Mesa University.
Maestas-Reza pleaded not guilty to the shooting in December.
Maestas-Reza was interviewed twice by Grand Junction police on Feb. 21, 2021 and again Feb. 22.
During the Feb. 22 interrogation, which took place at the Grand Junction police station, according to the motion, Maestas-Reza was asked by police if he felt like he was free to leave, to which he replied “not necessarily.”
The motion argues the statements made during that interrogation inadmissable because Maestas-Reza was not read his Miranda rights during the interrogation.
“Prior to any custodial interrogation, an individual must be advised of his right to remain silent, that any statement made may be used against him in a court of law, and that he has a right to an attorney,” the motion states.
A custodial interrogation occurs when the person being interrogated is in custody.
Detective Joe Chavira said during the interrogation he didn’t read Maestas-Reza his Miranda rights because he wanted to continue to talk to Maestas-Reza, and that he planned to let Maestas-Reza leave when the interview was concluded. He said after Maestas-Reza said he didn’t necessarily feel he could leave, they had a conversation about that.
“I’m fully aware of the legal parameters for Miranda, custodial interrogations, that sort of thing,” Chavira said.
According to another motion, Maestas-Reza’s cellphone was seized after he was contacted by police near his workplace in Fruita. A detective told Maestas-Reza he was going to seize Maestas-Reza’s phone, and that GJPD would be getting a search warrant for it.
Grand Junction Police used data from Maestas-Reza’s cell phone to tie him to the crime scene, according to the arrest affidavit.
“At the time of the seizure, law enforcement did not have a warrant to seize his cellphone from his person,” the motion states.
Detective Chris Kopp, who authored the warrant, said the seizure wouldn’t have altered what he asked for in the warrant.
Kopp said he authored the affidavit for the warrant after the cellphone had been seized, but when he authored the affidavit he didn’t know the phone had been seized. The affidavit was later changed to include the fact that the phone had been seized.
A third motion argues the affidavit for a search warrant of Maestas-Reza’s residence did not establish probable cause to search for anything other than clothing items or indications of occupancy.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers found articles of clothing believed to belong to Maestas-Reza, and a handgun and empty magazine inside a package of toilet paper, according to the motion.
The motion states the police lacked probable cause to seize the handgun and ammunition.
Judge Greg Lyman said he will schedule a date to announce his ruling on the motions.
A trial is scheduled to start Dec. 8. Lyman, a senior judge from Durango, noted he will likely not be the judge for the trial.