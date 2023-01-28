Allegiant Airlines
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

An Allegiant flight takes off from Grand Junction Regional Airport for a flight to Las Vegas in April 2021. 

 Christopher Tomlinson

The Grand Junction Regional Airport announced this week the return of two seasonal routes for 2023.

Beginning Feb. 17, Allegiant Airlines will have a nonstop flight between Grand Junction and Mesa, Arizona.

