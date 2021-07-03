A class action lawsuit filed against Gov. Jared Polis by inmates last year can go forward, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In the lawsuit filed in Denver District Court in May 2020, five current or former inmates of the Colorado Department of Corrections filed suit against the governor as the chief executive of the state alleging that the state failed to protect medically vulnerable prisoners from the threat of the coronavirus.
Over the course of the pandemic, numerous inmates at several correctional facilities have contracted the virus, some even dying.
A Denver district judge, however, tossed out the lawsuit on grounds that the governor was not a proper defendant and that the separations of power doctrine in the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give the courts jurisdiction to hear such a case.
The Polis administration argued at the district court level that the governor should not be the subject of such a suit because he does not manage the day-to-day operations of any of the Department of Corrections facilities.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court, however, rejected those grounds, saying Polis is the proper defendant because he ultimately is in charge of all state agencies, and the courts do have jurisdiction to decide a constitutional claim.
The trial court made its ruling in February, about five weeks before the Colorado Supreme Court decided the matter of when a governor can be named in such class action suits filed against the state.
In that case, which was appealed to the high court by the Polis administration, the state’s seven justices unanimously ruled in a suit involving transgender inmates that a governor oversees the state’s executive agencies, and therefore is a proper defendant.
“Because the governor ‘has final authority to order the executive directors of all state agencies to commence or cease any action on behalf of the state’ ... the governor had appropriately been named as a defendant in this type of action on many occasions,” Justice Melissa Hart wrote. “As these cases demonstrate, because he is the state’s ‘supreme executive’ with ultimate authority over the executive agencies under his control, the governor is an appropriate defendant in an action that seeks to ‘enjoin or mandate enforcement of a statute, regulation, ordinance or policy.’ ”
Both cases have been remanded back to district court.