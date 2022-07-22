NO MUSSELS ALLOWED

ABOVE: In the spring of 2018, a boat was stopped at Highline Lake State Park after the propeller was found covered by quagga mussels during an inspection. BELOW: A Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee checks a boat at Highline State Park for quagga and zebra mussels.

 Chancey Bush

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be holding a second day of checking boats for invasive species such as mussels at the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70 on Saturday, after a first such undertaking in mid-May led to detections of multiple vessels coming from Lake Powell while contaminated with quagga mussel shells.

The agency launched its pilot roadside aquatic nuisance species check station and decontamination program this year, with a May 15 operation at the Loma site. It plans a third day of operations on Sept. 5 at the Loma location, before shifting the effort to some other part of the state next year.