ABOVE: In the spring of 2018, a boat was stopped at Highline Lake State Park after the propeller was found covered by quagga mussels during an inspection. BELOW: A Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee checks a boat at Highline State Park for quagga and zebra mussels.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be holding a second day of checking boats for invasive species such as mussels at the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70 on Saturday, after a first such undertaking in mid-May led to detections of multiple vessels coming from Lake Powell while contaminated with quagga mussel shells.
The agency launched its pilot roadside aquatic nuisance species check station and decontamination program this year, with a May 15 operation at the Loma site. It plans a third day of operations on Sept. 5 at the Loma location, before shifting the effort to some other part of the state next year.
The pilot program is occurring under a state law passed last year in an effort to expand the state’s inspection and decontamination efforts to roadside check stations. Already, trailered and/or motorized watercraft must be inspected before launching in any state waters after boating in a different state, or whenever an inspection is requested before entering or when exiting a water body in the state.
Under the pilot roadside program, vehicles with motorized and other trailered watercraft entering the state must stop when the check station is in place.
Of particular concern to Parks and Wildlife is to keep state water bodies free of destructive aquatic nuisance species found in waters in other states. Zebra and quagga mussels multiply and can clog water delivery pipes, cover docks and shorelines and ruin powerboat engines, among other impacts.
During the May 15 operation, 34 vessels were inspected, 13 of them motorized, Parks and Wildlife reports. Three of the motorized boats were found to have quagga mussel shells, and all three had come from Lake Powell. Parks and Wildlife had chosen the Loma site for this year’s inspection days to help it monitor for boats coming from Lake Powell, which has a high level of mussel infestation.
Local Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzalez said three vehicles passed by the station in May without stopping as required. She said she thinks there was a good level of compliance, given the 34 boats that were inspected.
Gonzalez said she doesn’t think the Colorado State Patrol responded in the case of the three who skipped the check station. She was aware of one instance in which a motorist missed the turnoff before being able to stop, and the State Patrol helped escort that person into the station for the boat check.
Under the new law, failing to stop for the required inspection is a civil infraction that carries a $100 fine.
Signs are used to notify boaters when the station is operating. Boats found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection will be subject to decontamination procedures. Parks and Wildlife encourages boaters to ensure their watercraft are clean, drained and dry ahead of time to expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travel.
Gonzalez said that based on how things went on May 15, Parks and Wildlife decided to push back the hours when the station will be operating on Saturday, so it starts later in the morning and lasts later into the evening, to maximize the number of boats checked.
Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species program manager, Robert Walters, said in a news release, “We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of the public as we continue to improve the checkpoint process. We are also encouraged to see a positive impact from the inspections conducted at the first checkpoint.”