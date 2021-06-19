Today the Grand Valley will celebrate Juneteenth, the newly christened federal holiday.
While the holiday became official at the federal level this year, this is the second year of an organized event locally. Last year, the Juneteenth celebration carried the weight of the murder of George Floyd. This year, the event feels more positive to organizers at Black Friends & Neighbors.
“The first one had so much tension and electricity to it because of everything going on,” said David Combs, president of BFN. “This year carries more significance because it’s now a holiday to be celebrated by all. It was basically an African American holiday before. This has been a long time coming and I think it’s an opportunity for the community to learn about Black American history.”
The Juneteenth celebration is at Lincoln Park and begins at 4 p.m.
For the first hour and a half, there will be a pop up art display and informational tables on Black American history and for organizations present, such as groups of faith looking to combat gang culture.
The second half of the celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Officials from Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade and Mesa County will read proclamations for Juneteenth.
Jymi Bond, a licensed professional counselor, will deliver the keynote address.
The celebration will also honor community icons of the past. Al Kreinberg, a teacher at R-5 High School, will receive the first Josephine Taylor Dickey Teacher Appreciation Award.
Most longtime residents of the Grand Valley know of Josephine Dickey. Her great grandfather helped build the Handy Chapel, off of North Second Street, in 1902. She was a force of positive change in the Grand Valley through her work as a teacher’s aide, with the Handy Chapel and in other social areas. She died at the age of 93 in 2016.
Her granddaughter Elisa Love, board member at Black Friends & Neighbors, is worried that people will forget or not learn of Dickey as they move to the Grand Valley.
“My grandma’s birthday was Dec. 25. She never said it was her day, but that it was Jesus’. She didn’t like attention but she did what needed to be done and loved to help people. She was a force,” Love said. “She was giving, determined and stubborn. This keeps her legacy alive.”
With all of that in mind, this was already going to be a big year for Juneteenth in the Grand Valley. The declaration making it the newest federal holiday was icing on the cake and long overdue, Combs said.
“Things aren’t as heated this year, and I’m not sure if that’s good or bad. That’s when change can happen and people can get complacent. But we’re not where we need to be as a society,” Love said. “This will make some progress. We’re not stopping, we’re not slowing down.