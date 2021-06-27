Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed in both directions Sunday because of yet another mudslide.
The mudslide occurred just east of the No Name exit (119), according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This debris flow came down the same drainage location as the mudslide on Saturday. The mudflow reached both westbound and eastbound lanes, with more material on the westbound lanes, the news release said.
The I-70 closure is between exit 116 at Glenwood Springs and exit 133 at Dotsero on the east end.
An additional closure is in place at the West Rifle exit (87) to serve as a closure point.
Once the rain stopped and it was safe, the CDOT Geohazards team was able to enter the debris flow area to begin mudflow clean-up operations.
The news release said the
debris field is approximately 80 feet wide and up to 5 feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slide.
CDOT is calling this an “extended closure,” and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.
CDOT’s recommended route is using Colorado Highway 13 from Rifle to Craig, then east to U.S. Highway 40 to Steamboat Springs over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then take Colorado Highwa y9 to Silverthorne.
Motorists can access Highway 82 out of Aspen over Independence Pass, but commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet are not permitted on Independence Pass.
CDOT also advises against motorists taking alternate routes like Cottonwood Pass because it is restricted to local traffic.
Motorists should continue to check cotrip.org to monitor the closure.