One of embattled Clerk Tina Peters’ deputies filed the necessary paperwork Tuesday to run for the Republican nomination to be the next Mesa County clerk and recorder.
That person, Julie Fisher, had been named by Peters in January as her “second chief deputy clerk” behind Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who currently is barred from working in the office pending the outcome of an internal county personnel investigation into multiple allegations that she created a “hostile work environment” in relation to several criminal investigations into Peters and others over election tampering and wire fraud.
Fisher, who will face fellow Republican Bobbie Gross in the June primary, was named in a lawsuit filed by the Colorado secretary of state’s office that attempts to permanently block Peters and Knisley from overseeing the county’s elections for the remainder of Peters’ term, which expires at the end of the year.
In the lawsuit, which is pending before District Judge Valerie Robison, the secretary of state’s office alleges that Fisher aided Knisley in getting into the clerk’s office after she had been ordered by county officials to stay away.
Because of those allegations, and her lack of experience or training in running elections, the suit also seeks to prevent Fisher from taking over oversight of county elections.
Knisley is facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges as a result of returning to the office after that order was issued in August.
Peters recently dropped out of her reelection bid for clerk to run instead for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.
Fisher did not return requests for comment, but her GOP opponent did.
“I commend anyone who wants to run for public office,” Gross said.
“It is not for the faint of heart, and I hope she is running for the right reasons and isn’t being pressured into it,” Gross added. “Considering her credentials, I believe I am the best candidate for the job given my experience and certifications in the elections and leadership arena. It makes me the more well-rounded candidate with motor vehicle, recording, clerk to the board and election knowledge.”
Fisher began working in the clerk’s office in July 2020 as a customer service specialist and motor vehicle trainer. Six months later, her job title changed to clerk and recorder trainer.
She maintains that same title today despite being named the second deputy, according to the county’s monthly job position reports.
Gross, who works in the county treasurer’s office, had worked in the clerk’s office for more than 10 years. She left the office less than two months after Peters took control of it in late 2018.
The winner of the GOP primary would go on to face Libertarian Robert Ballard in the November general election. To date, no Democrat is seeking the job.