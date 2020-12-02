The second round of remote learning for School District 51 went a lot better than the first, teachers say.
District 51 announced on Nov. 12 hat all high schools would move to remote learning because of rising COVID-19 cases in Mesa County. Most middle schools followed suit the next day and Pomona Elementary School went remote on Nov. 18.
Save for high schools, the district returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.
“It’s been a night and day difference,” said Levi Hoaglund, a social studies teacher at Palisade High School. “In the spring, we weren’t expecting it, we had little prep time and teachers were using different platforms.”
The two biggest factors teachers said made this experience better than the shift to remote learning in the Spring was familiarity and a more robust structure.
When the pandemic initially hit Colorado in March and April, District 51’s learning schedule was loose and attendance was sparse for some teachers. This time around, there’s a strict schedule for learning.
At Palisade High School, for example, students are expected to be on their laptop and have their camera on by 10 a.m. Each period is about 35 minutes long and the day ends at 1:20 p.m., Hoaglund said.
There’s also a 40-minute advising session afterwards for students.
The organized schedule has also kept students involved and willing to meet expectations, though lessons have had to be scaled back, he added.
However, that schedule might not be as effective if teachers didn’t know what they were working with.
Teachers like Hoaglund have had since August to familiarize themselves with Schoology, the software used for remote teaching.
All of those factors make for a better experience for teachers.
“The transition this time was much smoother,” said Kevin LaDuke, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Orchard Mesa Middle School. “Students knew of higher expectations and we were ready to deliver a high-quality education.”
Middle school returned to in-person learning on Tuesday, and LaDuke and others are happy to finish 2020 at the school.
Heather Hawkins, a seventh-grade math and science teacher at Bookcliff Middle School, said students were excited to be back on Tuesday. She also has some new found knowledge about her students.
“I learned that kids are pretty resilient. They’re flexible with this and we need to teach them that,” she said. “It’s important because that’s how the world is — it’s all remote right now.”
However, the seats in high schools, Fruita 8/9 and the Career Center remain empty. They’re finishing the school year remote.
Part of the reason for that is because the older a student is, the more likely they are to transmit COVID-19.
Trent Wuster, an English and journalism teacher at Fruita Monument High School, has mixed feelings on returning to in-person learning.
It was time for the district to go remote when it did, he said. At the time, across all of his classes, he had four students who tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Wuster also thinks that the time the district chose to go remote wasn’t ideal because of finals.
Remote learning isn’t ideal but he thinks that the district should be careful when returning high schools to in-person.
“It depends on the numbers in the community and if returning is the safest option,” Wuster said. “But we do need to get them back as soon as we can. There’s only so much you can do remote. You can build better relationships in school and kids need that social aspect.”