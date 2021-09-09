The second round of campaign finance reports from the Mesa County Valley School District candidates are in, and fundraising leaders are starting to emerge.
The reporting period is from July 29 to Sept. 1.
Nick Allan, who works for the Colorado Western Alliance, was the leading fundraiser after the second round of reports, reporting $10,627 in contributions thus far, $7,137 during the second reporting period. Allan also reported $1,142.52 in non-monetary contributions ($2,083.31 total) this period.
Allan reported $2,560.66 this period $3,353.25 total in expenditures, plus $120.85 in non monetary expenditures.
Charles Allan of Grand Junction has been Nick Allan’s highest donor so far, donating a total of $3,091.52, according to the report.
Karen Stall of Grand Junction has donated $2,511 to Allan so far, William Graham of Grand Junction has donated $1,000 and Michael Allan of Colorado Springs has donated $500.
Allan’s opponent for the District D seat on the board, Grand Valley Youth Football director Willie Jones, reported $1,960 this period, $2,110 total in contributions and $443.95 this period, $450.55 total in expenditures.
John Steed, of Fruita, donated $500 to Jones’s campaign, as well as to the campaigns of Andrea Haitz and Angela Lema.
District C incumbent, 21st Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre reported $10,407.89 total contributions, and $4,823.59 total expenditures
In August, the most recent reporting period, Mahre reported $4,405.57 in contributions and $5,362.49 in expenditures.
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel donated $500 to Mahre’s campaign, and retired Colorado Mesa University president Tim foster donated $259.92.
Realtor Haitz, who is challenging for Mahre’s seat, reported $5,205 in contributions this period, $9,400 in contributions total and $1,828.49 in expenditures this period and $4,571 in expenditures total.
Debra Davis of Grand Junction donated $1,500, Bobbie Daniel of Grand Junction donated $500, Mark McAllister of Grand Junction donated $500.
District 51 custodian Austin DeWitt, who is also challenging for Mahre’s seat, has reported $125 in total contributions and $44.83 in expenditures.
Lema, running for the District E seat reported $2,385 in contributions, 2,112.93 in expenditures. Lema, who owns the Salon Professional Academy, has raised $9,853 in total contributions, and spent a total of $4,654.13, according to the report.
David Combs, a community activist who also works for Aspen National Collections and is Lema’s opponent for the District E seat, reported $3,150 in contributions and $1,832.66 in expenditures.
Those numbers also represent the totals for Combs’ campaign.
Patricia Eble of Grand Junction donated $500. McDaniel and Foster also donated to Combs’ campaign.
Combs also reported receiving a $1,000 loan for his campaign.