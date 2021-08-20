Delta County has reported its second case of West Nile Virus this summer in a resident, a woman in her 60s.
According to a Delta County press release, the county has been identified as a hotspot for West Nile activity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been two pools (a pool is a sample of mosquitos from a trap submitted to the state lab for testing) of mosquitos identified in the north Delta region of the county that have been positive for West Nile, according to the release.
August and September are when most West Nile cases have generally been reported, according to the release.
According to the release, one in five people infected with West Nile will become mildly ill, and one in 150 will become severely ill.
“Residents should also remember that the Delta variant for COVID-19 is currently increasing in our community and some symptoms (i.e. fever, headache) appear similar to West Nile virus.”
To avoid contracting West Nile, according to the release, residents should use bug spray, avoid standing water, avoid being outside during periods of high mosquito activity and dress in long sleeves and pants.