A section of the Riverfront Trail between Hale Avenue and Seventh Street will be closed for more than a month as the city works to install new 12-foot-wide concrete segments.
The closure will begin on Monday, and the trail is anticipated to reopen in early April. The new trail segments will replace deteriorated asphalt sections of the trail in that area. The city’s contractor will also be adding new pedestrian lighting along the trail, which will require trenching adjacent to the trail for the installation of the new light poles.
Riders and walkers will be detoured onto the detached sidewalk alongside Riverside Parkway. The contractor will provide traffic control and signage to help trail users through and around the work area, as needed.
For the first two weeks of the closure, crews will be trenching along the north and south sides of the bicycle playground in the Dos Rios development. This is necessary for completing the dry utilities along Dos Rios Court, and the lighting along the Riverfront Trail.
Once the trenching near the bicycle playground is completed, a temporary connection from the Riverside Parkway to the Riverfront Trail will be installed on the east side of the bicycle playground. Once the temporary connection is installed, around March 13, the detour routes will be altered to allow users to use the trail under the 5th Street bridge.
The total closure is expected to last around six weeks. The city will give advanced notification if any additional access must be temporarily closed during daytime hours.