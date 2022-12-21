Steady, twinkling or rippling, holiday lights brighten the night hours with color during the holiday season.
But how to find them all?
That is a question employees with the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department ask themselves each year while preparing for their Holiday Light Tour.
The tour, which this season happened on Dec. 8 for a group of seniors age 50 and older, aims to offer a route with the most beautiful lights in the city, said Emily Krause, recreation superintendent.
So they review where the tour has gone in past years, and they do scouting drives, she said.
Along with looking for amazing light displays, they also must consider how the tour's bus will do navigating any given area, she said.
This year, as in previous years, the Crestview neighborhood had to be on the tour. “With the lakes, they do it up very well,” Krause said.
This neighborhood is entered at 15th Street and Crestview Way. Drivers can continue north through the neighborhood and exit on Ridge Drive.
Then there's The Blue Light House at 2601 Partridge Court — Partridge Court runs east from 26 Road.
While The Blue Light House is well known in the area for its holiday display all in blue, of course, the whole neighborhood has gotten into decorating for the season, and it's quite a thing to see, she said.
Next up is the Northridge subdivision, which can be found by turning east onto Northridge Drive from First Street, just north of Patterson Road.
This subdivision includes a house (325 Northridge Drive) with a light show programmed to music that can be heard at 102.3 FM.
Another spot the tour always goes is up and down Main Street and Colorado Avenue in downtown Grand Junction. The city's forestry team works hard each year to string up thousands of lights in the downtown area and it's “amazing,” Krause said.
While these are excellent places to tour, there are many, many others, she noted.
The public Facebook group “Christmas Displays Mesa County CO,” is good place for finding holiday display recommendations. The websites for local Townsquare Media radio stations, such as KEKB, also can be helpful since they list entries to its annual holiday lights contest, Krause said.
The Facebook group recently updated its “2022 Christmas Lights Route” with addresses anyone searching for light displays should be sure to view.
But while driving around, ooh-ing and ahh-ing at these displays, “be aware of your surroundings,” Krause said.
Don't block driveways, keep your vehicle's headlights on and be cautious while parking, she said.
Right now is prime time for viewing light displays but it won't last long. “Most lights will come on the Friday after Thanksgiving and go through New Year's Eve,” Krause said.
