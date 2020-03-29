The bulk of respondents are using self-isolation to work remotely, or are heading into work, according to the latest poll at gjsentinel.com.
That option secured 25% of the vote, leading watching TV/movies (18%), not self-isolating (13%), reading (12%) and cleaning the house (11%).
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore are not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: A tiger was spotted Tuesday outside of Grand Junction High School doing what?
A: C. Handing out laptops.
Q: A loud roar heard Monday night turned out to be what?
A: B. F-18 fighter jets that had stopped to refuel.
Q: Dick Prosence died last week. He was a central figure in the construction of what?
A: B. I-70 through Colorado.
Q: Ten years ago in March, Mesa County measured what at 9.7%, a number that was two points higher than that of the state’s?
A: D. Unemployment.