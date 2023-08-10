Terrie ReQua had retired in June after 39 years or working in Mesa County Valley School District 51. When Bookcliff Middle School Principal Jim Butterfield resigned suddenly in July, ReQua was asked to fill in this year as the interim principal at Bookcliff. “I get to be with kids one more year,” ReQua said of being asked to be in the interim principal.
Bookcliff Middle School Interim Principal Terrie ReQua shares a smile inside of her office on Aug. 8, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School Interim Principal Terrie ReQua poses for a picture in front of the school's sign on Aug. 8, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School Interim Principal Terrie ReQua poses for a picture inside her office on Aug. 8, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School special education teacher Heather Rosenbaum hangs hand-made signs by sixth graders on Tuesday as she prepares for the new school year.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School special education teacher Elise Glassman reads through emails on Tuesday preparing for the new school year.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School special education teacher Elise Glassman reads through emails on Tuesday preparing for the new school year.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bookcliff Middle School special education teacher Elise Glassman changes the dates on a calendar Tuesday as she prepares for the new school year to begin.