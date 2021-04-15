Colorado lawmakers are making progress on bills designed to help stimulate the state’s economy and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more quickly.
Lawmakers are working on two dozen measures that would allocate about $800 million into various things designed to help businesses and displaced workers more quickly get back to work, schools to get back to in-class instruction, rural and agricultural areas to stabilize their economies, and numerous infrastructure projects dealing with such things as broadband and renewable energy.
One measure, introduced by Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat whose district includes Delta County, would add more money to the Rural Economic Development Initiative Grant Program.
That program is designed to help smaller rural communities diversify their economies in a variety of ways.
For example, this year Craig received a $123,700 grant to boost staffing in its economic development program. Last year, Collbran got $10,000 for a downtown improvement project. Meanwhile, Hotchkiss was given $28,000 for a prosperity plan, while Olathe won a $27,000 grant, both to help identify new business opportunities.
Senate Bill 204 introduced by Rankin and Donovan, which won unanimous approval in the Senate Local Government Committee on Tuesday, adds $5 million to the grant project specifically for attracting new employers or expanding existing ones to help create jobs.
The grants the program doles out are limited to less populated areas of the state, counties with populations less than 50,000 and towns with fewer than 25,000 people.
Over the past six years, the grant program hasn’t been allocated more than $780,000 a year. The bill would add $5 million on top of that for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“Last year, we strengthened the REDI program by writing it into law,” Donovan said. “This year, I’m proud to sponsor a bill that will make sure we are supporting investments and job creation in Colorado’s rural communities as they work to recover quickly from this challenging time.”
Another measure that won approval in legislative committees this week is SB230 to put $40 million into the Colorado Energy Office for incentives into clean energy projects, energy efficiency in new construction and for the installation of more charging stations for electric vehicles.
A companion measure is Senate Bill 231, which would provide $3 million to the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which offers small grants to low-income residents to help weatherize their homes.
All three bills are headed to the Senate Appropriations Committee.