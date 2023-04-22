Basalt

Photo by Pete McBride Photography Aerial of Lake Powell at its lowest level since 1964. In 2022 experts say the Western "MegaDrought" is the worst in 1200 years and predictions forecast Lake Powell dropping so low, the turnbines below Glen Canyon Dam will not be able to function.

Colorado legislators on Thursday introduced a bill that would create a drought task force with the aim of providing recommendations about how to implement water-conservation programs and avoid a compact call.

A draft of Senate Bill 295 says the purpose of the task force is to provide recommendations for state legislation to develop programs that address drought “and interstate commitments related to the Colorado River and its tributaries through the implementation of demand reduction projects and the voluntary and compensated conservation of the waters of the Colorado River and its tributaries.”

Navajo Bridge.jpeg

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

Navajo Bridge spans the Colorado River downstream from Lake Powell near Lee Ferry, the dividing line between the upper and lower basin.

