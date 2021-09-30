In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management, during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Tracy Stone-Manning was confirmed as the next director of the Bureau of Land Management on a party-line vote of the U.S. Senate Thursday night.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats voted to confirm the nominee.
“Tracy Stone-Manning has spent her career listening to local input and working across the aisle to do just that, which is why I’d like to congratulate her on her confirmation today,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said following the confirmation.
“Tracy Stone-Manning will be the partner Colorado and the West needs to make our new BLM Western Headquarters a success. Together we will protect our public lands, Hickenlooper said in a statement of his own.
Stone-Manning’s nomination was the source of some controversy during the nomination process due to her role in a tree-spiking investigation on the Clearwater National Forest in 1989. Numerous Republican Senators described her as an eco terrorist and no Republicans voted to confirm Stone-Manning, whose nomination cleared the Senate on a 50-48 vote.
Among other roles, Stone-Manning worked as the director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.
Stone-Manning takes over the BLM just weeks after the Department of Interior announced the headquarters would be moved back to Washington D.C. from Grand Junction. The BLM hasn’t had a permanent director since the Obama administration. President Trump nominated controversial acting director William Perry Pendley for the job but later withdrew that nomination.