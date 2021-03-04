The five people appointed as Colorado’s new, full-time oil and gas commissioners now have the blessing of the Colorado Senate.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says the Senate has confirmed the appointees whom Gov. Jared Polis named last year.
Senate Bill 181, a 2019 measure overhauling how oil and gas development is regulated in the state, required in part that the commission transition from a volunteer commission to a professional, paid, full-time one.
Polis named the new commission last summer, and it was able to begin serving in July, pending an eventual Senate confirmation process.
The now-confirmed commissioners include:
n Jeff Robbins of Durango, the commission chair, who previously served as the agency’s director and before that worked as a Durango attorney who worked in part on oil and gas issues;
n John Messner of Gunnison, a former Gunnison County commissioner;
n Priya K. Nanjappa of Lakewood, who previously has worked as director of operations at Conservation Science Partners, Inc., and program manager for the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
n Karin L. McGowan of Lakewood, previously deputy executive director of the state Department of Public Health and Environment;
n Bill Gonzalez, who has a law degree and had worked in the oil and gas industry as land manager with Occidental.
The new commissioners already have completed work on a broad-based rules rewrite to implement a requirement of SB 181 changing the commission’s mission from fostering oil and gas development, to regulating it in a way that protects public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.
The executive directors of the state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Public Health and Environment, or their designees, also serve on the commission as nonvoting members.
This year the commission plans to take up additional rulemaking processes covering worker safety, permit fees, and financial assurance requirements to address the cost of plugging wells and reclaiming well sites.
“Coloradans are better off because of the work of this Commission, which has demonstrated the expertise and professionalism necessary to implement the landmark SB 19-181,” Polis said in a news release. “The historic Mission Change Rulemaking included diverse stakeholders, hundreds of hours of deliberation and testimony, and was done with broad consensus and support. These directives provide a bold path forward and national model for oil and gas development that is protective of public health, safety, our environment and wildlife.”
Robbins, Messner and McGowan were appointed to four-year terms, and the others to two-year terms. The commissioners are paid $150,000 a year, except for Robbins, who is being paid $161,700.