A proposed ballot measure to ask voters this fall to do away with the Gallagher Amendment won near unanimous approval in the Colorado Senate on Monday.
A bipartisan group of senators said that proposal is needed because the 1982 amendment to the Colorado Constitution has done what it set out, lower residential property taxes, but now has become an unfair burden on businesses.
Under the amendment, property taxes must maintain a 45% to 55% split between residential rates and those paid by commercial property owners. As a result over the years, that residential rate dropped from 21% to 7.15%. The proposed ballot question would freeze residential rates at that lower percentage.
“The purpose of the Gallagher Amendment in 1982 was to make sure that business property owners paid their fair share of the tax,” said Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, who introduced the bill with Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, and Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.
“The approximately 40-year history of Gallagher has seen an incredible tax burden shift to business property owners to the point now where the owner of a business property pays over four times the amount of taxes,” Tate said. “While we can look backward and say that the benefit of Gallagher has been one of the lowest tax burdens in the country for an owner of residential property, the opposite is true for business property. We just cannot go any further to transfer that tax liability to the business community, especially at a time when the business community has been crippled by the current economic situation.”
While the proposed ballot measure had wide support in the Senate, it isn’t without its detractors.
House Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, said it’s a bad idea because he believes it will lead to “people and organizations” who will want more money from government in the future. Holbert said that while property tax rates have been declining every two years when new assessments are done, as called for under Gallagher, homeowners have been paying more despite that because property values continue to rise.
“If the rate stays the same, the people I represent, and probably a lot of you, are going to see a very noticeable increase if property values continue to go up,” Holbert said.
Only three senators voted against the proposal: Holbert and GOP Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling and Paul Lundeen of Monument.
Supporters, however, say that it’s not only businesses that lose under Gallagher, but school districts and all local governments that heavily rely on property taxes, which will continue to see declining revenue.
The amendment calls for property tax rates to be adjusted every two years to maintain that 45-55 split. Special districts that have a higher level of residential property in their boundaries, such as the Clifton Fire Protection District, will see higher reductions in revenue, said Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who is co-sponsoring the proposal along with Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.
Furthermore, Gallagher requires those rates to be based on property values in the Denver-Boulder area, which are far higher than rural parts of the state. “This is a rural issue more than an urban issue,” Rankin said. “If you’re a local fire department, you may have 98, 99, 100% of your tax base could very well be residential. What fits Denver doesn’t always fit rural Colorado.”
The proposal requires a final Senate vote before it can head to the House.