Heidi Ganahl

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for governor, center, speaks Monday with prospective voters at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction. Ganahl will attend a debate at 6 tonight with Gov. Jared Polis at Colorado Mesa University.

 Scott Crabtree

Candidates for the state’s two major races this election year, U.S. Senate and Colorado governor, will be in Grand Junction for their first Western Slope debate tonight.

That event, sponsored by The Daily Sentinel, Colorado Public Radio and Colorado Mesa University, is allowing for a limited audience, tickets for which have already been determined.