Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for governor, center, speaks Monday with prospective voters at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction. Ganahl will attend a debate at 6 tonight with Gov. Jared Polis at Colorado Mesa University.
Candidates for the state’s two major races this election year, U.S. Senate and Colorado governor, will be in Grand Junction for their first Western Slope debate tonight.
That event, sponsored by The Daily Sentinel, Colorado Public Radio and Colorado Mesa University, is allowing for a limited audience, tickets for which have already been determined.
For everyone else, however, it will be lived-streamed and aired live on radio.
Anyone who wishes to listen or watch the live video stream can access it through GJSentinel.com or CPR.org.
Those news organizations will be linked to the university’s link at www.coloradomesa.edu/debates, where watchers can go directly to view the two debates.
The debate between Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the Democrat, and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, the Republican, is to start at 6 p.m.
That event will immediately be followed by the debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, the Democrat, and Denver businessman Joe O’Dea, the Republican, at 7 p.m.
CMU President John Marshall is to moderate the governor’s race, while Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton is to oversee the Senate forum.
The two, however, won’t be the ones asking the questions.
For the governor race, that will be done by CMU student Jason Hunter, CPR’s Andrew Kenny and the Sentinel’s Gretchen Reist. For the Senate race, CMU student Halima Behroz, CPR Washington, D.C., reporter Caitlyn Kim and the Sentinel’s Reist will be questioning the candidates.
Questions for the two debates aren’t yet known, but they are to center on issues important to the Western Slope, including such things as water, transportation, energy, economic development and the urban/rural divide, organizers say.
The debate will take place on campus, and faculty and students there will be supplying all the technical know-how to record it and live-stream the event from the university’s campus television studios.
For those who can’t watch, they also can listen in not only to CPR’s main station, but also through its affiliates in Aspen, Boulder, Crested Butte, Carbondale, Paonia, Durango and Cortez.