Lions, tigers and bears, nor any other type of performing animal used in traveling shows would be allowed in Colorado under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Colorado Senate on Wednesday.
While Senate Bill 135 includes a long list of the types of animals that would not be allowed, it also expressly exempts other animal shows, particularly those associated with the state’s agricultural industry.
That includes such things as rodeos, working dog trials, livestock or horse shows or any other exhibition that involves livestock, such as state or county fairs.
The measure, introduced by Democratic Sens. Joann Ginal of Fort Collins and Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada, also exempts animals used in research or as part of a film or television production.
“It excludes educational purposes, scientific purposes, conservation and rescue and other venues where the animals are free to act however they naturally act,” Zenzinger said in a pun-laced discussion of the bill. “Zoos are OK because the only ones monkeying around are the monkeys. If you look at the text, you will see that we corralled the exotic animals that we intended to without rounding up the traditional agricultural entertainments involved in our domesticated and livestock species.”
The bill does include such things as wolves, foxes or coyotes; wild cats, such as lions or tigers; marsupials, such as kangaroos or koalas; primates, such as chimpanzees, orangutans or gorillas; hoofed animals other than horses, such as rhinoceroses or zebras; such sea creatures as seals or walruses; and elephants, ostriches, emus, penguins or bears.
Zenzinger and Ginal said the bill excludes such places as zoos, animal sanctuaries and aquariums because animals kept there are properly treated, cared for and fed. Traveling animal shows are not, they said.
“This bill is about preventing animal cruelty,” Ginal said. “That involves exotic or circus animals that are kept in cages for most of their lives as they are moved from town to town in cramped conditions with limited or no veterinary care, and are often forced to perform with the use of prods, tasers and whips.”
The bill requires a final Senate vote, which could come as early as today, before it can head to the House for more debate.
FISH WATER: Water managers meet today to discuss runoff forecasts and what will or won’t be able to be done this year in terms of helping endangered fish in the Colorado River below Palisade.