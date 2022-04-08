The Colorado Senate gave final approval to a $36.2 billion budget Thursday, but it’s not the spending plan’s last stop.
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which beings July 1, still has a few more stops before it can land on the governor’s desk.
Still, much of its provisions aren’t expected to change, including a $39 million appropriation to Colorado Mesa University to replace its Robinson Theatre.
In all, the budget includes more than $643 million in capital construction projects.
“This is the largest amount we have ever put into capital (construction) and maintenance,” said Sen. Chris Hanson, a Denver Democrat and member of the Joint Budget Committee that drafted the budget. “For decades, because of a variety of factors, we have underfunded maintenance and we have kicked the can down the road over and over again on taking care of our $17 billion capital assets. We took care of business this year.”
The Robinson project, CMU’s top capital construction priority, calls for replacing the aging theater, which originally was constructed in 1968. The project, construction for which is to begin in June, calls for major upgrades in technology and for more seating.
That project is expected to cost a total of about $44 million, with the remaining funds to come from the university itself and donations it has received.
While it was the only CMU project that is being allocated capital construction dollars from the state, the budget also includes a separate $2.3 million in controlled maintenance money for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the university’s Wubben Science Center.
The budget also includes $1.7 million for a roof replacement project at the Delta Correctional Center, $1.5 million for a similar roof project at the Rifle Correctional Center, and $1.3 million to address plumbing and life safety issues at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center, a youth detention center in Grand Junction.
Overall, the budget increases funding for K-12 education by about $550 million, cuts fees for businesses and health care workers, increases appropriations by about $80 million to the state’s insurance program for needy children, sets aside money to combat a rising crime rate, and provides extra cash to transportation projects.
Nearly all Republicans in the Senate, however, voted against it, many saying that more money should be refunded to taxpayers.
As things stand now, the state is expected to take in about $2 billion more than allowed under revenue caps set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, a figure that is expected to be reduced from various bills still working their way through the Legislature, such as a measure to eliminate license fees for medical professionals for two years, which would cut into that refund by about $12 million.
“This budget at the end of the day is an indication of what I would describe as runaway state spending, runaway state consumption of economic dollars that, quite frankly, belong in the pocketbooks of the people of Colorado when they are feeling an economic pressure unlike what they’ve felt for years and years,” said Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument. “This budget is part of a budget that has grown dramatically faster year over year over year than the actual state economy.”
If all of the bills working their way through the Legislature proposed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that impact TABOR refunds were to pass during this year’s session, that $2 billion figure would be lowered by about $668 million, including a measure introduced by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, according to an analysis by JBC staff of all bills that have a fiscal impact.
Soper’s measure, HB1163, would allow Coloradans to write off medical expenses on their state income tax returns. Doing so would reduce the TABOR refund by about $167.5 million next year, and $342 million each year thereafter, according to a fiscal analysis of the bill.
Differences between the Senate and House versions of the measure, HB1329, will end up before a conference committee that will be made up of the same members who drafted it, the JBC.