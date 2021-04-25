Sports teams across the nation are changing their names or logos to get away from references to Native Americans, but now under a bill that won approval in the Colorado Senate on Friday, public schools won’t have a choice.
Senate Bill 116, which still requires approval in the Colorado House, bans the use of American Indian mascots in the state’s public schools. The bill, however, does not call on schools to change their names.
“This does not honor them,” said Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “A mascot like the Indians, the Reds or the Savages, which incidentally are all in use currently in Colorado, let’s put an end to this. It’s not as though only I am claiming that this is something the Native community wants, they stand in formal support of the bill itself.”
The bill would impact Central High School in Grand Junction and Montrose High School, the only two schools on the Western Slope that use such imagery. There are nearly two dozen schools in Colorado that use such images, although two have already changed either their names or their mascots.
Central High still uses the name “Warriors,” and is expected to retain that name even though that word is included in a list of those considered offensive by the National Congress of American Indians.
Central also uses an image of a Native American that is similar to one recently used by the Washington football team, which dropped the name “Redskins” last year.
Montrose uses the name “Indians” for its sports teams, and uses a logo that has a Native American-like headdress with a feather dangling from it around the letter “M.”
Students, teachers and administrators at Central are watching the progress of the bill, and plan to talk about what to do should it pass, said Catherine Foster-Gruber, District 51 spokeswoman.
Under the measure, a school can retain its mascot if it reaches an agreement with a federally recognized tribe, which still would have the right to revoke any agreement at any time for any reason. Schools that fail to stop using a Native American mascot and have no such agreement could face a $25,000 fine for each month the mascot remains unchanged.
According to a database maintained by the NCAI, there are 1,905 public schools in the nation that have Native American-themed mascots, 417 of which use the name “Warriors,” and 790 use the name “Indians.” Since November, 16 schools across the nation changed their names, including Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, which did so just last month. That school had been the Indians, and has not yet chosen a replacement name.
The bill cleared the Senate on a 20-12 vote, with only Republicans — including Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction — voting against it.
Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican and a graduate of Montrose High, said the school, the city and the county of Montrose honor Native Americans in general and the Ute tribes specifically by using the name “Indians” as its mascot.
He said he doesn’t consider the word, “Indians,” to be racist or offensive.
“We’re all in a state of cancel culture,” Coram said when the bill was discussed earlier this week. “We presume with the perception that we don’t like it so everybody doesn’t like it. That is not the case.”
Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, agreed with Coram that local schools should decide for themselves, and work with local Native Americans, to decide how to address the matter. The bill allows for that.
He said that some schools in his district use names and logos related to cowboys or farmers, such as the Brush Beatdiggers, and they are not offended by those depictions. Sonnenberg said farmers are just as much “a people” as Native Americans.
Danielson said there’s no question that such depictions are widely offensive, and schools have had enough time to deal with the matter on their own.
“If any of these schools, any one of them, claim that they haven’t had time to address the issue, I find that very hard to believe since this has been a national conversation for decades on end,” Danielson said. “This was not a secret that it was offensive to the Native American community to use a mascot like the Reds or the Savages, or the Indians or the Warriors. To trivialize an entire race of people down to a cartoon, it’s offensive.”
Colorado is one of seven states considering similar legislation.
Democrats who controlled the Colorado House approved a bill to create a special commission to examine the matter back in 2015, but that bill died in the GOP-controlled Senate.
A few months later, then Gov. John Hickenlooper did that on his own by executive session. That commission later concluded that schools should make sure they are not using derogatory mascots, but that recommendation came with no force of law. No official law has attempted to address the matter until now.