Under the existing Rural Jump Start Grant Program, unique businesses that locate in economically distressed regions of the state can qualify for special sales and income tax breaks.
Under a bill that won approval in the Colorado Senate on Wednesday, new startups that locate in those same areas also can qualify for part of $3 million in special state grants in over the next two years to help them establish operations.
That measure, SB229, links two existing programs — Rural Jump Start and the Just Transition Office — to help create more business opportunities in those areas of the state that need assistance getting started, its supporters say.
Sen. Ray Scott, the Grand Junction Republican who helped create the initial program in Mesa County back in 2015, said the bill is a “fair ask” of urban lawmakers who come from areas of Colorado that are doing far better with their economic development.
Scott said that 44 of the state’s 64 counties were considered economically depressed when the program was first created, saying “that’s not a healthy state,” and proves that Colorado’s generally good economy was not being felt by everyone.
“The further you went away from the Front Range, the counties were not doing well for lots of different reasons: the coal mine closures, pressure from the federal government on federal lands, pressure from our own state to shut down oil and gas production,” he said on the Senate floor, which ultimately approved the bill on a 30-5 vote.
“There’s been a lot of pressure on rural Colorado you just don’t see,” Scott added. “We’ve had great success in Mesa County with the Jump Start program. We gave them a hand up, not a hand out. That’s critically important to understand.”
SKEPTICISM IN THE SPRINGS
Scott’s comments, along with more from two other Western Colorado GOP lawmakers — Sens. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and Don Coram of Montrose — were prompted when a Front Range senator, Republican Larry Liston of Colorado Springs, said the state’s economy is coming back strong, and such programs aren’t needed.
“The economy now is booming all across our state,” Liston said. “Even in rural Colorado, the checks are getting out to people, there are lending institutions that are more than willing and able to help small businesses. We’re just throwing money at people and businesses which quite frankly aren’t going to need it because the economy is coming back.”
Those comments prompted Rankin and Coram to call their GOP colleague a “sidewalk senator” who “knows so much that is not true.”
“With due respect to my friend, the good senator from El Paso County, these statistics just don’t apply to the state in a uniform way,” Rankin said of Liston’s economic outlooks.
“The fact is, in rural Colorado we are struggling,” Coram added, pounding on the Senate podium. “How are you going to replace thousands of jobs in rural Colorado that are on the chopping block if you say, ‘I’m sorry, this is not important, you are doing well?’ In the feedlot, we have a term for that, but I won’t use it.”
In addition to 100% tax credits for income and sales for their first four years of operation, qualifying businesses also can receive grants of up to $20,000 and $2,500 per new hire under the Jump Start program to help get them up and running.
Some of those startups also can get up to $40,000 and $5,000 per new employee under the Just Transition grant program, which is part of a new state office created in 2019 to help displaced coal workers find new careers.
Five GOP senators from the Front Range — Liston, Paul Lundeen and Bob Gardner, all of Colorado Springs; and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert and Jim Smallwood, both of Parker — voted against the bill, which was introduced by two Front Range Democrats, Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge and Tammy Story of Conifer.
It now heads to the House.