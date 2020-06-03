Though it’s nothing like previous attempts to offer long-term medical and family leave, a Senate committee Wednesday gave its thumb’s up to a measure to require all employers in Colorado to provide some paid sick leave.
Under Senate Bill 205, employers must provide up to 48 hours a year in paid sick time to each employee, nearly doubling that during a public health emergency such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill’s main sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, said its intent is to provide the most basic of sick leave benefits, but doesn’t prevent an employer from providing more paid leave to its workers.
“This is not the conversation we have had in other times about making sure employees have the ability to take off enough time to take care of a child or a loved one that is dealing with a more chronic illness,” Fenberg said. “This is about short-term, one day, two days at a time type of leave, and it is not something somebody gets automatically. About 40% of Coloradans actually don’t have access to a single day of paid sick leave, and that’s what this bill is about.”
The bill calls for allowing employees to earn one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, capped at 48 hours in a year. The bill, however, doesn’t require employers to carry unused time over a 12-month period, or pay employees for unused time when they leave their jobs.
During a public health emergency, the bill requires employers to provide at least 80 hours of additional paid sick time for full-time workers. The measure allows an employee to use that additional time for up to a month after the end or suspension of a public health emergency.
“We think, on principle, this is a reasonable ask, and we don’t think anyone should be exempted from it,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Denver, who introduced the bill with Fenberg.
If an employee is separated from a job but is later hired back, that worker can retain any accrued sick time if they return to work within 12 months. Fenberg, however, amended the bill to reduce that time to six months for seasonal workers.
Employers who “willfully” violate the bill’s provisions could be subject to civil penalties of up to $100 for each violation.
The bill was approved in the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee on a 3-2 party-line vote, with the two Republicans on the panel objecting to it.
Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, said she fears that workers will abuse the benefit, adding that it also comes at a bad time for employers who are struggling with the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
“I support our employees to the max, but I can’t support government coming in and telling us what we have to do further with money that we don’t have to spend,” Marble said. “There’s just a lot of questions about this. It allows for a lot of abuse of the system. My head’s exploding with questions. Why would you do this now with money they don’t have?"
Before the Legislature took a two-month break because of the pandemic, lawmakers were considering a more extensive measure to require employers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid emergency family and medical leave, but withdrew that idea because of its cost. A bill was never introduced, but there is a citizens' initiative effort to get it onto this fall's ballot.
Petitions to get a state-run billion-dollar paid family and medical leave insurance program on the ballot were approved for signature gathering last month. That effort has until Aug. 3 to get the nearly 125,000 required signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
Currently, the federal Family and Medical Leave Act gives employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for such things as pregnancies, recuperating from a serious health condition or caring for a family member with a serious health issue.
The bill includes a small fiscal impact to the state — less than $300,000 a year — primarily for enforcement through the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. As a result, it must get approval by the Senate Appropriations Committee before it can head to the full Senate.